At a CNN town hall Wednesday night, Dem senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took aim at President Trump’s border wall, saying that if elected she would instead spend that money to somehow combat the spread of the coronavirus:

That sounds like a bold plan:

Warren’s pitch is that she’s got a “plan for everything,” whether that plan is good, bad, smart or dumb:

The South Carolina primary is Saturday, so time will tell how many people buy it.

