At a CNN town hall Wednesday night, Dem senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took aim at President Trump’s border wall, saying that if elected she would instead spend that money to somehow combat the spread of the coronavirus:

Donald Trump is bungling our response to the coronavirus. We need a real plan to fight back—and I've got one. Tomorrow, I’m introducing a plan that takes every dime Donald Trump is spending on his racist wall, and diverting it to fighting the coronavirus. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/ZJVfM19uOo — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 27, 2020

WARREN: "'I'm going to be introducing a plan tomorrow to take every dime that the President is now spending on his racist wall at our southern border and divert it to work on the coronavirus.” pic.twitter.com/ECsYtLsYks — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 27, 2020

That sounds like a bold plan:

Probably more open borders will solve the problem of ::checks card:: pandemics https://t.co/PUgpxzzdQu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 27, 2020

Warren’s pitch is that she’s got a “plan for everything,” whether that plan is good, bad, smart or dumb:

Don’t we need the wall now more than ever?

The South Carolina primary is Saturday, so time will tell how many people buy it.