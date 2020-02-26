Bernie Sanders used some of that magical socialist math to promise “virtually free” electricity after 2035, which is only 15 years away:

Quite the stunning claim in @BernieSanders's Green New Deal plan: "[A]fter 2035 electricity will be virtually free…" Now, folks… pic.twitter.com/azdbU1OQBF — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2020

By “virtually free” he means no operational or maintenance costs which tell you right there how serious he is:

"…aside from operations and maintenance costs." Well, other than those minor inconveniences, sure. — Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) February 26, 2020

The entire plan rests on the taxes created from “20 million good-paying union jobs”:

The @BernieSanders Green New Deal says it will create "20 million good-paying union jobs." As of 2018, there were only 15 million union members in the country, half private, half public sector. Adding 20 million more seems… optimistic. pic.twitter.com/stznzRYibx — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2020

Which doesn’t work out mathematically. AT ALL:

Also claims new tax revenue of $2.3T from the creation of 20M new jobs. 1.) The majority of these jobs would be filled by people that are already in the workforce and thus already paying taxes. 2) That would be a tax of $115,000 per worker. This doesn’t seem well thought out. — SeAtl_Daren (@SeAtl_Daren) February 26, 2020

Bernie is making “Mexico will pay for the wall” sound reasonable:

Read this @BernieSanders page on "How Does Bernie Pay for His Major Plans?" and tell me if his revenue plans don't make @realDonaldTrump's "…and Mexico will pay for the wall" sound like one of the more reasonable campaign claims in recent years.https://t.co/p6emAlzoSG pic.twitter.com/t51wA2eQDc — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2020

More highlights from Bernie’s fantasy proposal:

"…a modest tax on Wall Street speculation that will raise an estimated $2.4 trillion over ten years…" "…$2.5 trillion over the next decade. It is fully paid for by a wealth tax on the top one-tenth of one percent…" – @BernieSanders — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2020

"…$1.5 trillion. It is fully paid for by a wealth tax on the top 0.1 percent…" "…$3.085 trillion by making the fossil fuel industry pay for their pollution, through litigation, fees, and taxes…" – @BernieSanders — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2020

"… $6.4 trillion in revenue from the wholesale of energy produced by the regional Power Marketing Administrations. This revenue will be collected from 2023-2035, and after 2035 electricity will be virtually free, aside from operations and maintenance costs." – @BernieSanders — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2020

"Raising $2 trillion in revenue by making large corporations pay their fair share of taxes." "By averting climate catastrophe we will save… $70.4 trillion over 80 years." "Medicare for All will save approximately $5 trillion [over 10 years.]" – @BernieSanders — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 26, 2020

***