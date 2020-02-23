Elizabeth Warren mocked Mike Bloomberg’s height at an event yesterday, saying the former NYC mayor represented “a big threat, not a tall threat, but a big one”:

Warren goes there with Bloomberg, says he's " a big threat, not a tall threat, but a big one." — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) February 23, 2020

YES! Watch it here:

After bombing in Nevada, Elizabeth Warren deploys Trumpian attack on Bloomberg: "I wanna talk specifically for just a minute at the top about a threat that is coming our way. And it's a big threat, not a tall one, but a big one: Michael Bloomberg." pic.twitter.com/SqcBGV2W7X — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) February 23, 2020

It’s so great that the fake Native American is now doing this:

To be clear I don't care if people make fun of Bloomberg for being short, but it comes off as extremely hypocritical for Warren to do so after running on a platform largely distinguished by political correctness and identity politics https://t.co/xGQxIzcyET — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) February 23, 2020

More of this, please:

This new Warren is 🔥🔥🔥 (Especially for a press corps that spent the last three months listening to “a story about a toaster.”) — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) February 23, 2020

But she did not repeat it at a later gathering:

Elizabeth Warren did not repeat the Mike Bloomberg short joke in Denver — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 23, 2020

Bummer.

