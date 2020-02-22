UH OH.

Former Fox News journo Adam Housley is reporting that he received two different mail-in ballots ahead of the Super Tuesday primary in a few week. How widespread is this???

Congrats California you have sent me two ballots. One as a non party preference, which I’ve been for 20 years and one as a Libertarian…which I have never registered. Neither one has many choices other than new taxes. Being honest and ripping one up. Makes me wonder tho pic.twitter.com/6QDS0zPX2V — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 21, 2020

A quick glance at his replies shows others have experienced the same thing:

I also got two. When I called the Elections office they said they were getting lots of calls about that. Mine was because I switched parties, but still… — NapaValleyChick (@NapaValleyChick) February 21, 2020

A friend of mine recently got two with two variations of her name. Made me wonder as well. — Judy Michelson (@JudyMichelson1) February 21, 2020

I got two as well, one non-partisan and one was party affiliated…wtf??? — Bobby Chacon (@BobbyChaconFBI) February 22, 2020

And California is still mailing out ballots to people who have moved out of state:

I moved to Texas in 2012 & changed my license but still have a home in CA. I still get mail in ballots to vote in CA. If I wasn’t an honest person I could easily vote in both. — Anne Carrillo (@wildcatanne) February 21, 2020

Others are reporting one ballot but their party preference was changed:

Saw a tweet from someone in CA they had changed her party registration without her requesting it. She was warning everyone to check their registration. — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) February 21, 2020

I didn’t get two ballots but my party preference was changed from Republican to No Preference. — NorwichFan (@SiosNorwich) February 22, 2020

2 million ballots have already been returned:

Super Tuesday is still more than a week away, but almost 2 million ballots have already been cast — including in delegate-rich California and Texas. https://t.co/bCoN4MYemD — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2020

So, how many of those were duplicates? As California took a month to count all the votes this time, just get ready for the chaos now. Great job, Dems. It’s like Iowa, but 12 times bigger!

***