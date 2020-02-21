Guys, we regret to inform you that Katie Hill has a much bigger problem on her hands than the throuple incident. From The Intercept’s Ryan Grim:

NEWS: FBI arrests hacker linked to Katie Hill campaign https://t.co/u4KfgTk1kh by me — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 21, 2020

This goes back to the 2018 Democratic primary in California where Hill’s opponents were hacked right before the election. It turns out the guy the FBI just arrested was linked to her campaign:

During Katie Hill's 2018 primary, two of her Democratic opponents were hacked. The FBI has been investigating, and just arrested someone linked to her campaign: https://t.co/27VzsUaiDi — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 21, 2020

Here he is in the FEC report:

Arthur Dam, arrested by the FBI, listed a $500 in-kind contribution to Hill's campaign in March 2018 for "graphic design and website security consultation." pic.twitter.com/2KhK7xNDD4 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 21, 2020

Over to you, Katie:

NEW: The FBI says a consultant for Katie Hill was the likely culprit in 2018 cyberattack on Hill's primary opponent @BryanCaforio. I broke the story of the attacks for @rollingstone in September 2018. https://t.co/9NY4A434ME — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) February 21, 2020

More from Rolling Stone:

The FBI arrested Dam on Friday, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The complaint, which accuses Dam of a federal crime, does not explicitly name Caforio, but Caforio confirmed to Rolling Stone that the victim named in the complaint is him and his campaign. The series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks crippled Caforio’s website for a combined 21 hours, according to the FBI complaint. One of the attacks happened right before a critical primary-election debate; another took place just a week before the primary-election vote. Caforio lost the primary to Hill by a few thousand votes. (Hill resigned late last year amid a controversy over leaked personal photos and a possible relationship with an office staff member.)

So, what did Hill know and when did she know it?

***