In a last-minute dash to pander to Latino voters, Elizabeth Warren stopped by Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas:

Sen. Warren is at Tacos El Gordo. — Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 21, 2020

She took the obligatory photos with workers:

Elizabeth Warren posing for photos with Tacos El Gordo workers pic.twitter.com/ukRRbt1JMl — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) February 21, 2020

And said she’s partners with Julián Castro:

Warren tells these gentleman about Julián Castro’s endorsement: “Actually he and I are partners” pic.twitter.com/VVlZQN1QM2 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 21, 2020

She then ordered “beef tacos” with no onions, although that’s really not on the menu. We wonder what they served her?

Warren ordered “beef tacos” with no onion. pic.twitter.com/DKi6Hmmvop — Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 21, 2020

That’s a pretty good looking taco, but it does need onions:

Beef taco for Elizabeth Warren coming right up! pic.twitter.com/5cX0Wk6WLj — Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) February 21, 2020

Now we want tacos, too:

Warren stops by tacos el Gordo in Vegas and orders a paleta and a “beef taco” with no onions pic.twitter.com/qzOcQD3kx0 — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) February 21, 2020

***