In a last-minute dash to pander to Latino voters, Elizabeth Warren stopped by Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas:

She took the obligatory photos with workers:

And said she’s partners with Julián Castro:

She then ordered “beef tacos” with no onions, although that’s really not on the menu. We wonder what they served her?

That’s a pretty good looking taco, but it does need onions:

Now we want tacos, too:

***

