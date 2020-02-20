LOL. How desperate is Mini Mike that he needs to share a doctored video of a pretty good moment he had at last night’s debate to make himself look better?

Journos, ATTACK:

If it wasn't obvious, this video is altered. There was about a 2-second silence after Bloomberg asked this question, not a 20-second silence. The others were shown smiling or being impassive, not sniffling/shuffling papers/raising and lowering their hands. https://t.co/asdyfQK6QC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 20, 2020

i dont recall this going like this. https://t.co/ndkcqY0Vut — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 20, 2020

1) This video is fake

2) The Trump presidency is a refutation of the idea that "starting a business" qualifies one to be president https://t.co/IfypCycibf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020

this isn't how this exchange happened https://t.co/7nHfcHqHNT — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) February 20, 2020

this edit is a lie. bloomberg’s video shows he asks if anyone else on stage has started a business and a full 20 seconds pass in silence. in reality, bloomberg kept talking after a second and the rest let him. here’s the actual clip at 1:13:30: https://t.co/852yurPypX https://t.co/7Jt8OGS3Lz — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg's team is tweeting doctored videos from last night's debate. In a climate of wildfire misinformation, this is super irresponsible. https://t.co/JMkey0vCkb — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) February 20, 2020

