Guys, the 78-year-old socialist who just suffered a heart attack is STILL refusing to release his medical records:

"I don't think we will, no," Sanders says of releasing more medical records during his #CNNTownHall. — Dan Merica (@merica) February 19, 2020

Nothing to see here, right?

The Democratic presidential front-runner is a 78-year-old socialist. #HowTrumpWins — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 19, 2020

And Clinton spin-master Joe Lockhart says it’s time to question Bernie’s “age and health and his honesty” because of it:

This should be disqualifying for Dem voters. It basically says everything Trump has done on suppressing information is ok. It says whatever he can do we can do better. It puts into play his age and health and his honesty https://t.co/btbzYeupGl — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 19, 2020

Mother Jones’ David Corn compared Bernie to Trump over it as well:

This is going to be so great. Don’t vote for Bernie because of his heart condition, but vote for the other old guys:

The top three candidates in the Democratic race range in age from (checks notes) 77 to 78. https://t.co/oZMv0f5ZgS — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 19, 2020

Everyone should release their medical records:

2/

The candidate many Democrats think will stop the front-runner is a 78-year-old billionaire. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 19, 2020

3/ The candidate Democrats think can beat Trump is a 77-year-old two-time loser, losing again. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 19, 2020

Oh, and it’s too bad this fictional Dem isn’t running:

4/ The Democratic candidate who can beat Trump is a young change agent who unites Democrats, independents and former Republicans. #NoBoomers — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 19, 2020

Dems, get to love Bernie. He’s going to win it:

I've looked at this a number of different ways from a number of different sources… Sanders, at this point, looks to be on track to get something like ~40%+ of the dels on Super Tuesday… unless something shifts. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 19, 2020

***