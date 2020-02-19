Guys, the 78-year-old socialist who just suffered a heart attack is STILL refusing to release his medical records:

Nothing to see here, right?

And Clinton spin-master Joe Lockhart says it’s time to question Bernie’s “age and health and his honesty” because of it:

Mother Jones’ David Corn compared Bernie to Trump over it as well:

This is going to be so great. Don’t vote for Bernie because of his heart condition, but vote for the other old guys:

Everyone should release their medical records:

Oh, and it’s too bad this fictional Dem isn’t running:

Dems, get to love Bernie. He’s going to win it:

***

