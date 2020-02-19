No big deal, just Michael Bloomberg bragging that he once set up his “bust” — his words, not ours — 16-year-old daughter with dates when they went on a business trip together to China:
normal guy Mike Bloomberg likes to get his "busty" daughter laid on business trips, off the record pic.twitter.com/z8U5SAZBPJ
— lifestyle brand andipalmur (@andipalmur) February 20, 2020
He is so done with Dems:
I want a president who doesn't talk about his teen daughter like she's a sex object and isn't in a photo with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. If it's Bloomberg vs Trump, that will be true of both candidates. https://t.co/ZLDUjzpnzb
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) February 20, 2020
Can we please just get a president who is fundamentally not horny for their child https://t.co/LkSt9ngCve
— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 20, 2020
Ugh god this is disgusting. No more presidents who sexualize their teenage daughters. https://t.co/ZrTV9FTaQJ
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 20, 2020
Yet another Bloomberg quote that could be a Trump quote—this time he's leeringly sexualizing his teenaged daughter. https://t.co/petlVZ13zu
— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 20, 2020
And LOL at trying to make that off the record:
Always love those retroactive “That’s off the record!”’s.
No. It’s not. https://t.co/SWXcLQA1Fd
— Kevin Allman (@KevinAllman) February 20, 2020
Read the whole thing here:
From this 1999 article. Props to the author for ignoring a billionaire's request to be "off the record". https://t.co/fr0xHPXLpZ
— lifestyle brand andipalmur (@andipalmur) February 20, 2020
***
