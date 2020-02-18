Apparently it’s not only Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who is a potential problem for the former VP. Here’s Mark Hemingway on the latest involving Joe Biden’s brother, James:

FBI Raids James Biden-Tied Business https://t.co/jeTAvzwqFO — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 18, 2020

From the article:

The federal trustee’s filing did not mention the younger brother of the current Democratic presidential candidate. This past summer, however, James Biden and White were named in a lawsuit alleging fraud, along with Biden’s partner, hedge fund manager Michael Lewitt. The lawsuit, filed by Tennessee businessman Michael Frey and his partner Dr. Mohannad Azzam, owners of Diverse Medical Management, also named Amer Rustom, another investor in Americore along with Biden and Lewitt. The lawsuit alleges that James Biden had a prominent role in the company. One exhibit filed in the lawsuit is a photograph of an Americore business card that Biden reportedly handed out listing him as a “principal” in the company.

Please do click and read the whole thing here.

Last year, it was reported that the FBI was investigating after a threatening letter was sent to the businessman suing James Biden:

The FBI is investigating a threatening note sent to the home of a Tennessee businessman who is suing Joe Biden's brother, James, and James' associates, per Knox News https://t.co/LbW99rQPnb — Ben Schreckinger (@SchreckReports) December 4, 2019

Maybe this whole president thing wasn’t such a good idea after all. From Knox News:

The FBI is investigating the delivery — via the mail — of a terroristic threat to a McMinnville couple who are suing the brother of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Knox News has confirmed. The threat came in August in a plain white envelope to the McMinnville home of Michael Frey and his wife, Natalie Frey, just days after Knox News publicly revealed their claims of fraud and deception against Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, in a federal lawsuit. Inside the envelope was what appeared to be blood-stained currency from a Middle Eastern country commonly known as a haven for terror groups and a “torture ticket” — a voucher for the infliction of torture.

Goodbye, Joe.

***