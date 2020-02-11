Someone is dropping oppos on Mike Bloomberg today and it’s glorious.

The latest? Comments the mayor made in 2015 defending Russia’s invasion of Crimea and comparing it to the U.S. annexation of California:

“And you want a warm water port? Guantanamo Bay ring a bell? We kept that”:

He went on to blame NATO expansion:

Russia as a partner to stop Iran’s nuclear program? Crazy talk (if you’re a Dem):

So, have his view evolved?

And we eagerly await the media coverage of Bloomberg’s many conflicts with Russia and China:

Dems, do your thing:

Maybe there’s a tape?

More please:

