What’s he hiding?

Elderly socialist and Dem frontrunner Bernie Sanders said he won’t release anymore of his medical records despite 1) a pledge to do so and 2) a freaking heart attack:

Today, @BernieSanders walked back his promise to release his medical records "before the first votes are cast": "You can start releasing medical records, it never ends." My full interview with him on #MTP: https://t.co/7SQ522osN7 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 9, 2020

“It never ends,” he said:

.@BernieSanders tells @chucktodd he’s released as many of his medical records as the other candidates If you start releasing records “it never ends,” Sanders says Sanders had pledged last year he would release his records “before votes have been cast” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 9, 2020

And this from Bernie is what you would call a lie:

Unless the number of pages in his medical file is “infinity,” this statement is untrue. — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) February 9, 2020

This is already causing a food fight among libs:

Just FYI: Other Dem candidates who are his age have released their medical records going back decades. What’s the problem with Sanders doing the same? I don’t understand the mystery here. https://t.co/V5GxWqGcSY — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 9, 2020

One of the leading advocates for transparency, @ggreenwald now characterizes a request for transparency as an attack. A leading presidential candidate said he'd release his medical records, and then said he wouldn't. Instead of demanding transparency from Sanders, he attacks me🤔 https://t.co/sKqNwfxxcd — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 9, 2020

YES! Joe Biden should release his medical records, too:

How about we all err on the side of transparency? Yes, Bernie should release them. I'd like to see Biden's too! Why is this even an issue? https://t.co/0e52sZqwQD — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) February 9, 2020

BONUS: Bernie confused Bolivia and Ecuador in the interview:

Evo Morales, of course was President of Bolivia, not Ecuador. https://t.co/lQIZVvucp4 — jose diaz-balart (@jdbalart) February 9, 2020

Transcript here:

CHUCK TODD: The reason I bring up the S-word, democratic socialism, is because let’s just take the swing state of Florida. I grew up in Miami, and I know what they’re going to do to you. They’re going to tie socialism to Venezuela. They’re going to tie comments you made about Evo Morales and Bolivia. And — SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: Yeah, what about Evo Morales? I mean — CHUCK TODD: — you know, they’re going to say you will appease socialists in Latin America. You have not condemned them the way others have condemned them, and use that to try get — to wedge people. You know that is what they’re going to do. SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: Well, they may — look, we’re dealing with a president who is a pathological liar. So what are we going to do? I mean, he’s going to say anything he wants about me — CHUCK TODD: Right, but Evo Morales — SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: — about Joe Biden, about Pete Buttigieg — CHUCK TODD: You stood behind Evo Morales when he clearly went, you know — SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: No. I stood about Evo — I stood with Evo Morales in condemning a coup. I do not like military coups. CHUCK TODD: He tried to read — he tried to violate his country’s — SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: No, there’s a big debate — CHUCK TODD: — constitution. SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: There was, well, that’s another discussion. I don’t know that everybody’s interested in Ecuador, but he was overthrown by the military. Not a particularly good president. We got a president of the United States who’s cozying up to the autocrat, Putin, who says nice things about Kim Jong-un. You know, so you want to talk about cozying up to communists around the world — CHUCK TODD: No, I — SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: — it ain’t me, it is Donald Trump.

***