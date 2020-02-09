What’s he hiding?

Elderly socialist and Dem frontrunner Bernie Sanders said he won’t release anymore of his medical records despite 1) a pledge to do so and 2) a freaking heart attack:

“It never ends,” he said:

And this from Bernie is what you would call a lie:

This is already causing a food fight among libs:

YES! Joe Biden should release his medical records, too:

BONUS: Bernie confused Bolivia and Ecuador in the interview:

Transcript here:

 

CHUCK TODD:

The reason I bring up the S-word, democratic socialism, is because let’s just take the swing state of Florida. I grew up in Miami, and I know what they’re going to do to you. They’re going to tie socialism to Venezuela. They’re going to tie comments you made about Evo Morales and Bolivia. And —

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS:

Yeah, what about Evo Morales? I mean —

CHUCK TODD:

— you know, they’re going to say you will appease socialists in Latin America. You have not condemned them the way others have condemned them, and use that to try get — to wedge people. You know that is what they’re going to do.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS:

Well, they may — look, we’re dealing with a president who is a pathological liar. So what are we going to do? I mean, he’s going to say anything he wants about me —

CHUCK TODD:

Right, but Evo Morales —

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS:

— about Joe Biden, about Pete Buttigieg —

CHUCK TODD:

You stood behind Evo Morales when he clearly went, you know —

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS:

No. I stood about Evo — I stood with Evo Morales in condemning a coup. I do not like military coups.

CHUCK TODD:

He tried to read — he tried to violate his country’s —

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS:

No, there’s a big debate —

CHUCK TODD:

— constitution.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS:

There was, well, that’s another discussion. I don’t know that everybody’s interested in Ecuador, but he was overthrown by the military. Not a particularly good president. We got a president of the United States who’s cozying up to the autocrat, Putin, who says nice things about Kim Jong-un. You know, so you want to talk about cozying up to communists around the world —

CHUCK TODD:

No, I —

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS:

— it ain’t me, it is Donald Trump.

***

