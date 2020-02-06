OH REALLY?

After coming in fourth in Iowa, Joe Biden is taking today off with just days before the New Hampshire primary:

Could it be something his aides told Politico?

Anyway, Team Biden is trying to put on a happy face:

Which sounds like the same BS he fed his supporters in Iowa before getting crushed:

We still don’t know who’s on the private jet, but Jill Biden is in Little Rock, Ark. today:

And it’s headed to Little Rock this morning:

Presumably he’ll be back in time for tomorrow debate at 8 p.m.:

***

