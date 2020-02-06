OH REALLY?

After coming in fourth in Iowa, Joe Biden is taking today off with just days before the New Hampshire primary:

Five days from the New Hampshire primary — and one day from a high-stakes debate — Joe Biden has no events in the state. And a charter plane last night flew from Manchester, NH, to Wilmington, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/byoobThTpB — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 6, 2020

Could it be something his aides told Politico?

Several Biden aides had choice words to describe what led to the former VP’s disappointing fourth place finish. “It was a cluster-f—” said one. “A shit show,” said another. “A f—ing disaster,” said a third https://t.co/NZUWlM3qhi — POLITICO (@politico) February 6, 2020

Anyway, Team Biden is trying to put on a happy face:

Humbled by a disappointing showing in the Iowa caucuses, @JoeBiden is hoping for something quite different: that New Hampshire will make him the second coming of “the Comeback Kid.” https://t.co/OqT8UbbtGM — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 6, 2020

Which sounds like the same BS he fed his supporters in Iowa before getting crushed:

Just days prior to the Iowa caucuses, Joe Biden supporters received a private presentation that was considerably rosier than the actual outcome https://t.co/NZUWlM3qhi — POLITICO (@politico) February 6, 2020

We still don’t know who’s on the private jet, but Jill Biden is in Little Rock, Ark. today:

JILL BIDEN is scheduled in Little Rock today. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 6, 2020

And it’s headed to Little Rock this morning:

good catch by @mviser ive had eyes on this plane for a while. it is scheduled back into Manchester from Wilmington at 10:14 a.m. it’s then scheduled to fly to Little Rock. https://t.co/3WAr5XufGt — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 6, 2020

Presumably he’ll be back in time for tomorrow debate at 8 p.m.:

***