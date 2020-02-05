The official White House response to Nancy Pelosi ripping up President Trump’s SOTU’s speech is out and it is HOT FIRE:

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

And today, Cocaine Mitch will be “ripping up the articles of impeachment”:

And we'll be ripping up the articles of impeachment tomorrow. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 5, 2020

She needs help:

Sums it up…yup. She’s not well. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 5, 2020

An anonymous White House official also called Pelosi temper-tantrum, “petty,” “surprising” and “classless”

The WH reacts to @SpeakerPelosi ripping up the President’s speech. White House officials tell @finnygo they found it “petty,” “surprising,” and “classless” https://t.co/IHb3yHgZXR — Sara Cook (@saraecook) February 5, 2020

This will follow her until she retires:

Her legacy as speaker will ALWAYS be tied to this shameful night. https://t.co/797eJyUnk6 — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 5, 2020

Oh, it WILL be in a an ad. A very good ad, too, we expect:

Admin making the most of Pelosi ripping up the speech. Don’t see how this doesn’t became part of a campaign ad within the week. https://t.co/8iBwyXcl1P — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 5, 2020

They’re just not very good at optics:

This is how it will look to many Americans and many more once the ads are made https://t.co/RM27gIjAGe — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) February 5, 2020

Needles to say, lib blue-checks were triggered out of their ever-loving minds. Some examples:

Trump and his Administration ripped up the constitution. We are even now. https://t.co/8JOpyyVhpl — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 5, 2020

No I’m pretty sure it was just some pieces of paper https://t.co/rBfFB2uI1E — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 5, 2020

I promise you, on behalf of the Black delegation, that Tuskegee airman is well honored. BY US. He is not *yours*. https://t.co/FXkB5G5Q4A — Dr. Bettina Judd (@bettinajudd) February 5, 2020

No she ripped up the lies and propaganda used to divide this country through racism & bigotry. Trump is a rapist

Trump stole from a cancer charity

Trump created a fraudulent school to make $

Trump separated families

Trump has blood on his hands

Trump is a traitor

Trump is evil https://t.co/TxEoNgxI7E — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) February 5, 2020

How do you rip up a stupid tweet from the White House? https://t.co/XuVwmHvmhp — Bird “Bird” Peterson (@birdpeterson) February 5, 2020

She ripped up Trump, which is why you’re acting like a widdle baby, WHITE house. Also? SHE made the top headlines, so she is playing his game better than he can. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/bedA5yWhd7 — Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) February 5, 2020

She’s playing the game better? We. Shall. See.

***

