Nancy Pelosi is having a really bad week:

Sunday: 49ers lose a game they should have won

Monday: Dems f*ck up Iowa

Tuesday: SOTU and she rips up the speech in anger

Wednesday: Trump gets acquitted — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 5, 2020

And it just got a whole lot worse. . .

New polling out from Gallup shows that “59% of Americans say they are better off financially than they were a year ago, the highest level in the history of Gallup polling”:

Gallup: 59% of Americans say they are better off financially than they were a year ago, the highest level in the history of Gallup polling. Gallup has never recorded this level in over 40 years – even the dot com boom was 58%. This is how Trump wins reelection in November. pic.twitter.com/vPRvWTXU1E — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 5, 2020

More from Gallup’s “Mood of the Nation” poll that’s titled, “Record-High Optimism on Personal Finances in U.S.”:

These data come from Gallup’s annual Mood of the Nation survey, conducted Jan. 2-15. The survey was completed after months of historically low levels of unemployment and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average neared the 30,000 mark for the first time. The current 59% of Americans who say they are better off financially than they were a year ago is essentially tied for the all-time high of 58% in January 1999. That was recorded during the dot-com boom, with conditions similar to the current state of the economy — a stock market rocketing to then-record highs and unemployment at multidecade lows — though GDP growth was higher at that time.

Even worse for Dems? “74% of Americans believe they will be better off in a year”:

Notable: 74% of Americans believe they will be better off in a year, the highest percent since 1977, according to a new @Gallup poll 59% say they are better off now than a year ago — the highest since 1999.https://t.co/LOhMnYgV8a #economy pic.twitter.com/u6u62Zll9r — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) February 5, 2020

Even Dems are optimistic:

Even 60% of *Democrats* agree their personal finances are going to be better off within the next year. Even their own voters aren't buying the Democrats Doomsday rhetoric. A rising tide lifts all boats! https://t.co/X2rLRWOBKX https://t.co/1pGgP4npya — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 5, 2020

***