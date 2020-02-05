Good morning, America! The birds are singing, the sun in shining and . . . Iowa still hasn’t counted all of its caucus votes:

36 HOURS LATER: Iowa reporting only 71% of Monday's caucus results. @cbschicago #IowaCaucus — Chris Tye (@TVTye) February 5, 2020

Maybe this is why Nancy Pelosi is so mad and ripping up pieces of paper on national television?

It's almost as if, even after its 'reforms,' the Iowa Democratic Party still does not want you to know how many people voted for each candidate. You figure this out… https://t.co/UeOtRCRCLo pic.twitter.com/egHQz9yrX4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 5, 2020

So, when will we see the numbers?

They still haven’t released the full results for Iowa yet — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) February 5, 2020

Dems, YOU built that:

The way the Iowa results are being slowly dripped out over the course of a week (to say nothing of *which* results came out first) is legitimately disgraceful — Lester Nilfgaard (@Yelix) February 5, 2020

Nancy, it will be impossible to contain Dem conspiracy theories at this point:

What are Iowa Dems hiding? Something big. None of their twaddle comes close to explaining 71% of results in 36 hours—from just 1,700 sites. Do they not have Excel? I could have created the spreadsheet and typed the data in personally by now. #CoverUp — Dave Cullen (@DaveCullen) February 5, 2020

To be continued. . .

***

