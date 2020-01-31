We are so looking forward to the eventual confrontation between Bernie Sanders and the Dem nominee, because it is going to be EPIC:

New: A small group of DNC members is privately gauging support for a plan to weaken Bernie Sanders and head off a brokered convention, allowing super-delegates back in on 1st ballot https://t.co/ik8cuGmliY — David Siders (@davidsiders) January 31, 2020

This will be in a Bernie Sanders fundraising email by tomorrow we predict:

“I do believe we should re-open the rules. I hear it from others as well,” one DNC member said in a text message to another member last week. — David Siders (@davidsiders) January 31, 2020

It’s “rigged,” Bernie! Don’t let them steal the nom from you — AGAIN:

Get the popcorn:

Glad we’ve never seen how something like this has gone before. https://t.co/ElJERCB0Kb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

It’s funny that they told Politico about it:

This is incredible. If you're going to rig things against Bernie AGAIN stop letting the media find out! https://t.co/mohRd9UWex — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 31, 2020

And earlier today the DNC changed the rules to let Mike Bloomberg debate:

Same day as Bloomberg let into the debates lol Could we try a little harder to hide it?? https://t.co/giJaB0W1r6 — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) January 31, 2020

Too late, Dan. The party is fractured:

Stop. Things like this are going to make it harder to unify no matter who the nominee is https://t.co/1ndbW69DmS — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 31, 2020

Now for the best part since nobody will read the article? It’s all for clicks:

Doesn’t take long in this article for everyone to basically say this is never going to happen but at least if it’s framed this way it can generate some clicks. https://t.co/KQHGAgfiIi — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) January 31, 2020

Thanks, Politico!

***