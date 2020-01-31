LOL.

The DNC announced today that they’re eliminating the donor threshold for the next debate, opening the door for billionaire Mike Bloomberg to buy his way onto the stage:

There will NOT be a donor threshold for the Feb. 19 Nevada Dem debate, per DNC announcement — opening the door for Mike Bloomberg to qualify. — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 31, 2020

Here are the new qualifications:

NEWS: The THRESHOLDS for the Feb. 19 debate are here and they are drastically different. Candidates need 10 percent in four polls (or 12 percent in two NV/SC polls) OR a delegate to the national convention out of Iowa or N.H. The donor threshold is GONE https://t.co/mf04ZoZqDU — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) January 31, 2020

It’s happening:

The DNC is allowing Bloomberg to buy his way onto the debate stage. https://t.co/SRFdRjpynM — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) January 31, 2020

Bloomberg’s first FEC filing shows he’s spent almost $200 million so far:

BONKERS MONEY: @MikeBloomberg's campaign raised more than $200 million in Oct/Nov/Dec — almost all from Bloomberg himself — and spent most of it. Per new @FEC filing: pic.twitter.com/xe544GHOOr — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) January 31, 2020

But don’t feel bad for him just yet. His Super Bowl ad is like a normal person buying a movie ticket:

That $11 million Bloomberg just dropped on his Super Bowl ad? It's about the same as you spending $12 on a movie ticket. (And not even an IMAX one.) An extremely cool and depressing new wealth comparison tool from @myhlee and @helloeujin:https://t.co/WsrXCkDLdk — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) January 31, 2020

What’s funny is they’re making room for Bloomberg right after Cory Booker and Julian Castro bowed out:

In the end, Sanders and Warren and even Biden will probably benefit from Bloomberg being on the debate stage (I think). But man, can’t fault Castro and Booker alumni for wondering WTF right now. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 31, 2020

Drag them, Oliver!

this is an extremely bad call by the dnc imo, esp when this kind of bar kept cory booker and julian castro out of debates https://t.co/59lB7Kibxc — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 31, 2020

2020 is only getting better:

1. The DNC process sucked. 2. Bloomberg SHOULD be on the debate stage at this point. The reality is that he has bought himself into contention and shouldn’t be able to avoid scrutiny by moderators and competitors. 3. Oligarchy is real. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 31, 2020

Although, for Dems who are mad, Tom Perez did warn that this was what he was going to do:

Tom Perez said back in December that he was likely to alter debate thresholds to allow Bloomberg in once the primaries and caucuses began. See that story –> https://t.co/6bEmWzw53Y — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) January 31, 2020

