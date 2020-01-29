In response to this viral video we told you about yesterday of Mike Bloomberg shaking a dog’s mouth. . .

I regret to inform you that Mike Bloomberg attempted to shake a dog’s mouth. pic.twitter.com/hKsagJ4xAf — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 28, 2020

. . .the billionaire candidate posted this video of talking dogs endorsing him for president:

Just keep writing those checks, Mike:

Well, they’re right. Money really can’t buy everything. — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 29, 2020

It’s adding up:

this campaign costs 2 billion dollars https://t.co/YPE9v14JeT — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 29, 2020

This hatred of billionaires will change once Bloomberg loses the nomination but continues funding ads and such for the eventual Dem nominee:

Let's not confuse Mike Bloomberg with the high priced marketing agency he's hired to create ads like this. He's a decent guy, but he's trying to buy this election with ads and cute marketing campaigns. That's not how our democracy should work. https://t.co/sq16vgCZMm — Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) January 29, 2020

But it will be funny if he wins the nomination though:

elizabeth warren: calls voters across America to talk about issues and records videos

bloomberg: layers some VO over dog videos in New York https://t.co/j98EhUVhWG — Natalie Daher (@NatalieDaher7) January 29, 2020

***

