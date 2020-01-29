In response to this viral video we told you about yesterday of Mike Bloomberg shaking a dog’s mouth. . .
I regret to inform you that Mike Bloomberg attempted to shake a dog’s mouth. pic.twitter.com/hKsagJ4xAf
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 28, 2020
. . .the billionaire candidate posted this video of talking dogs endorsing him for president:
Dog people get me. Dogs too. #DogsFurMike pic.twitter.com/gGejm10vZQ
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 29, 2020
Just keep writing those checks, Mike:
Well, they’re right. Money really can’t buy everything.
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 29, 2020
It’s adding up:
this campaign costs 2 billion dollars https://t.co/YPE9v14JeT
— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 29, 2020
This hatred of billionaires will change once Bloomberg loses the nomination but continues funding ads and such for the eventual Dem nominee:
Let's not confuse Mike Bloomberg with the high priced marketing agency he's hired to create ads like this.
He's a decent guy, but he's trying to buy this election with ads and cute marketing campaigns.
That's not how our democracy should work. https://t.co/sq16vgCZMm
— Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) January 29, 2020
But it will be funny if he wins the nomination though:
elizabeth warren: calls voters across America to talk about issues and records videos
bloomberg: layers some VO over dog videos in New York https://t.co/j98EhUVhWG
— Natalie Daher (@NatalieDaher7) January 29, 2020
***
