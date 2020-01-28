Michael Bloomberg will never be President of the United States. Not that that was ever in doubt, but this should seal the deal once and for all:

While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020

I regret to inform you that Mike Bloomberg attempted to shake a dog’s mouth. pic.twitter.com/hKsagJ4xAf — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 28, 2020

Can a no-chance-in-hell president still be impeached? Because if that’s not impeachable, we don’t know what is.

Mike Bloomberg. He’s just like us? pic.twitter.com/sDIY8AK48C — Abigail Marone (Text LIFE to 88022) (@abigailmarone) January 28, 2020

[takes out phone, googles "how do dogs work"] — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 28, 2020

"Siri, how do dogs work" https://t.co/KPjzl6P5fe — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 28, 2020

Retail politics is all about kissing babies, and shaking dog faces. https://t.co/uUgvS270jn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 28, 2020

This is horrifying. Has he never learned you shake a dog's paw and not it's mouth? https://t.co/6wOmEbiDDM — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) January 28, 2020

Lmfaooo what the helllll — 😼 (@reformedklipdic) January 28, 2020

Uhhh… wtf was that? Lol — RenéMiette (@MieteRene) January 28, 2020

Michael Bloomberg, what is you doing?

campaign expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/fwlgXKt2Bv — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 28, 2020

***

Update:

Dear Lord, there’s more where that came from:

Apparently this is not even the first time Mike Bloomberg has greeted a dog by shaking its snout. pic.twitter.com/oTxMY2M40Y — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 28, 2020

Mike Bloomberg has a very weird history with canines https://t.co/7c4ZNou2c7 https://t.co/CNRl9krfs3 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 28, 2020

Clearly.