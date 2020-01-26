Democrats are calling on former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify after the New York Times reported that his new book on his time in the White House will say that President Trump said to Bolton “he doesn’t want to release withheld aid till Ukraine turned over material related to investigations”:

The House Managers want Bolton to testify and his notes:

John Bolton’s lawyer issued this statement that does not contradict what the NYT reported:

Bolton’s lawyer says he does not know how the book draft got to the NYT:

Here’s a summary of the NYT via Maggie Haberman:

Dems, needless to say, are giddy over it:

But there is still the question of executive privilege:

Or not:

Well, there goes tomorrow’s news cycle:

