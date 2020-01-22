All they have to do is not be crazy to beat Donald Trump, but yet. . .

Get the popcorn:

Best. Primary. Ever:

Inbox: @TulsiGabbard is suing @HillaryClinton for defamation saying Clinton “lied about her perceived rival Tulsi Gabbard…Tulsi has been harmed by Clinton’s lies” and that “Tulsi seeks to hold Clinton, and the political elites who enable her, accountable for distorting the truth

This is over that “Russian agent” line Clinton used a few months back. From Gabbard’s release:

Clinton was the 2016 Democratic Party nominee for President of the United States, United States Secretary of State from 2009 until 2013, a United States Senator for the State of New York from 2001 to 2009, and the First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001. On October 17, 2019, she publicly stated in an interview that “somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary … [is a] favorite of the Russians… Yeah, she’s a Russian asset.” The press extensively republished and disseminated these statements, which were interpreted widely as Clinton asserting that Gabbard is a Russian asset.

The complaint seeks compensatory damages and an injunction prohibiting the further publication of Clinton’s defamatory statements.