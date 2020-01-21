Bernie Sanders is apologizing for the 100% accurate op-ed one of his surrogates wrote for The Guardian that Joe Biden on his “big corruption problem”:
Sanders apologizes for surrogate saying (and a campaign newsletter amplifying) that Biden has a “big corruption problem.” He says "It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I'm sorry that that op-ed appeared.”https://t.co/jk9T36xJou
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2020
Bernie Sanders apologizes for the 100% accurate op-ed on Joe Biden’s ‘big corruption problem’
Sanders wants a supporter truce of some sort:
Sanders also encourages his supporters to be civil online but says they’re not the only ones misbehaving. https://t.co/jk9T36xJou pic.twitter.com/uNLTLsijxW
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2020
ICYMI, here’s the op-ed that called Biden a “weak candidate,” which is true even if Dems won’t admit it:
‘Middle Class’ Joe Biden has a corruption problem – it makes him a weak candidate | Zephyr Teachout https://t.co/Ooxb56VheB
— Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) January 20, 2020
Teachout even linked Biden to Trump and NYC real estate money:
Where is Biden's comprehensive housing plan?
He is alone among remaining candidates without one. He also relies on campaign cash from big real estate executives.
Real estate $$ has become toxic in NYC politics for a reason. https://t.co/djx2M7AZLb
— Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) January 20, 2020
We’re just going to sit back and laugh as these cats fight with each other:
HAHAHHAHA https://t.co/K3tFYQmrE5
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 21, 2020
Sorry, Dems: Biden’s corruption is not going away:
What’s even funnier is shortly after this apology, it was Hillary Clinton who went nuclear in a renewed attack on Bernie:
The one-two punch of Sanders calling off his surrogates on Biden and Hillary punching through the wall to say he should lose is really something.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 21, 2020
***