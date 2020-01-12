Michael McCain, CEO of the Canadian food company Maple Leaf Foods, took to Twitter on Sunday night to blame President Trump for the “irresponsible series of events in Iran” that led to the death of his colleague after Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian jetliner last week.

THREAD ==>

Trending

Well, there goes tomorrow’s news cycle. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CanadaPresident Trump