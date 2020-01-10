President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was targeting four embassies prior to the U.S. drone strike that ended his life:

Trump now tells Laura Ingraham four embassies were involved in the plots, per a clip that just aired on Fox News. Yesterday, he said singular embassy, last night mentioned multiple and now is more specific than his national security aides have been, though doesn't say which ones. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 10, 2020

Transcript here:

Early excerpts from @IngrahamAngle interview with Trump: 1. Says Soleimani was targeting “four embassies.:” (More…) pic.twitter.com/lcGCn1DvvC — Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 10, 2020

The administration would have be better served if they had said this right away:

Over two days, Trump has gone from 1) not mentioning embassies to 2) saying it was the embassy in Baghdad to 3) saying it was embassies plural to 4) saying it was four embassies. https://t.co/tohWojLAMY — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 10, 2020

So, will anyone in the government confirm what the president said?

Government officials will continue to insist information that the president just offered that might true is classified. https://t.co/e5kW7BTGbL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 10, 2020

Dems aren’t buying it, fwiw:

Let's be clear – if there was evidence of imminent attacks on four embassies, the Administration would have said so at our Wednesday briefing. They didn't. So either Fox News gets higher level briefings than Congress… or…wait for it… there was no such imminent threat. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 10, 2020

