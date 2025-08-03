Man Gets Ejected From Soccer Match -- In America -- for Wearing a 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Many years ago, Judy Garland starred in a movie where she sang to everyone, 'Meet me in St. Louis.'

We checked that movie, and the song, and we couldn't find the line or lyric, 'But not if you are wearing a MAGA hat.'

Yet that seems to be the case in the Gateway to the West in 2025. At least that is the case in Energizer Park, where Major League Soccer's St. Louis CITY SC plays.

This weekend, one man dared to wear a red baseball cap to watch the soccer match and had FOUR security guards remove him from the stadium for his trouble. Watch:

A man got kicked out of a @stlCITYsc game last night for wearing a MAGA hat. Security said they don’t allow political paraphernalia. Man then asked security what’s up with the constant pride flags and trans banners at the games. They didn’t like that either. pic.twitter.com/t0ZZ8b1QxF — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 2, 2025

Usually, when we see videos like these, we question if something happened before the camera started rolling, such as the man being violent or disruptive. In this case, however, you can hear security telling the man that the ONLY reason he is being removed is because of his MAGA hat, which allegedly goes against the park's prohibition on political messages.

However, when the man, Michael Weitzel, points out other flags and signs in the stadium with such messages (like trans flags), the security guards ignore that and remove him anyway.

It is almost impossible to believe that this can still happen in America, but it would appear that 'woke' is not entirely dead yet.

I see two pride flags and a trans flag in this screen snip. July 12, so not even pride month. pic.twitter.com/1ZYhsYzn10 — Pam D (@soirchick) August 2, 2025

Looks a lot like unequal application of the law (or league and stadium rules, at least).

We could have sworn there was a Constitutional amendment prohibiting that.

So in St. Louis this year, there were 66 murders, 67 kidnapping, 28 rapes, and 1,335 aggravated assaults. But there were four security personnel here to forcibly evict a peaceful soccer fan wearing a MAGA hat. Is the message that you do not want us in the city of St. Louis? https://t.co/99JpE2fRuQ — Dr. Bob Onder (@BobOnderMO) August 2, 2025

That clearly seems to be the message. Along with showing the world what St. Louis's priorities are.

Random aside: @stlCITYsc plays the “Black National Anthem” before the real Anthem at games. https://t.co/ZJmIzsi8oo — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 2, 2025

Sigh ... because, of course, they do.

Weeks without St. Louis being a national embarrassment- 0. This is what 70+ years of democratic policies become. https://t.co/6t4zjmNip5 — St. Louis Patriot (@stlouispatriot) August 2, 2025

Even the product on the pitch is lousy, with St. Louis currently in second-to-last place with just four wins in 24 matches this season. The only team that is worse in their conference is Los Angeles, which seems poetically appropriate.

But the team's play isn't anywhere near the disgrace that this incident was.

I can’t believe this is still happening! https://t.co/ESR9OQc7XQ — Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) August 2, 2025

Go to any blue city and you will see it still happening.

The ironic part is that the left hates Trump so much that they cannot abide the perfectly normal and patriotic slogan to 'Make America Great Again.'

It sort of tells us everything we need to know about them and what they think of this country, doesn't it?

But the good news is, while they still try things like this, they may not be able to get away with it anymore.

Speaking of getting sued, Jesus Osete, Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the DOJ Civil Rights Division, saw the video and reacted very succinctly.

Yes, our eyebrows were raised as well.

And then Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon sent her own emoji.

That emoji is known as 'unamused face.' And she was not.

In past administrations, these social media reactions might have been meaningless, but not anymore, at least not when Dhillon's team is involved.

Yesterday, Gregg Keller, who posted the original video, followed up with confirmation that the DOJ contacted him to request his video for an official review.

Can confirm after conversations I’ve just had that this is about to get much worse for @stlCITYsc. https://t.co/ZJmIzsiGdW — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 2, 2025

Can confirm this video is now being looked at by the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. https://t.co/ZJmIzsi8oo — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 2, 2025

Welcome to the 'FO' part of your FAFO game, Energizer Park, Major League Soccer, and St. Louis CITY SC.

Better lawyer up. You're gonna need it.

And all because you wouldn't allow a man to wear a perfectly harmless red hat.

We hope it was worth it when the fines and civil judgments start piling up.

