Man Gets Ejected From Soccer Match -- In America -- for Wearing a 'Make America Great Again' Hat

VIP
VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Many years ago, Judy Garland starred in a movie where she sang to everyone, 'Meet me in St. Louis.'

We checked that movie, and the song, and we couldn't find the line or lyric, 'But not if you are wearing a MAGA hat.' 

Advertisement

Yet that seems to be the case in the Gateway to the West in 2025. At least that is the case in Energizer Park, where Major League Soccer's St. Louis CITY SC plays. 

This weekend, one man dared to wear a red baseball cap to watch the soccer match and had FOUR security guards remove him from the stadium for his trouble. Watch: 

Usually, when we see videos like these, we question if something happened before the camera started rolling, such as the man being violent or disruptive. In this case, however, you can hear security telling the man that the ONLY reason he is being removed is because of his MAGA hat, which allegedly goes against the park's prohibition on political messages. 

However, when the man, Michael Weitzel, points out other flags and signs in the stadium with such messages (like trans flags), the security guards ignore that and remove him anyway.

It is almost impossible to believe that this can still happen in America, but it would appear that 'woke' is not entirely dead yet. 

Advertisement

Looks a lot like unequal application of the law (or league and stadium rules, at least). 

We could have sworn there was a Constitutional amendment prohibiting that.

That clearly seems to be the message. Along with showing the world what St. Louis's priorities are. 

Sigh ... because, of course, they do. 

Even the product on the pitch is lousy, with St. Louis currently in second-to-last place with just four wins in 24 matches this season. The only team that is worse in their conference is Los Angeles, which seems poetically appropriate.  

Advertisement

But the team's play isn't anywhere near the disgrace that this incident was. 

Go to any blue city and you will see it still happening.

The ironic part is that the left hates Trump so much that they cannot abide the perfectly normal and patriotic slogan to 'Make America Great Again.' 

It sort of tells us everything we need to know about them and what they think of this country, doesn't it?

But the good news is, while they still try things like this, they may not be able to get away with it anymore. 

Speaking of getting sued, Jesus Osete, Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the DOJ Civil Rights Division, saw the video and reacted very succinctly. 

Yes, our eyebrows were raised as well. 

And then Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon sent her own emoji. 

That emoji is known as 'unamused face.' And she was not. 

In past administrations, these social media reactions might have been meaningless, but not anymore, at least not when Dhillon's team is involved. 

Advertisement

Yesterday, Gregg Keller, who posted the original video, followed up with confirmation that the DOJ contacted him to request his video for an official review. 

Welcome to the 'FO' part of your FAFO game, Energizer Park, Major League Soccer, and St. Louis CITY SC. 

Better lawyer up. You're gonna need it.

And all because you wouldn't allow a man to wear a perfectly harmless red hat.

We hope it was worth it when the fines and civil judgments start piling up.

CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT WOKE

