It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:40 PM on July 26, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok-generated image)

We don't wish to alarm anyone, but it appears that the leftists in America are absolutely losing their minds over President Trump's trip to Scotland this weekend. 

The legacy media is lying about the trip, claiming that Trump is going over 'to play golf,' ignoring the fact that the purpose of the trip is to negotiate trade deals with UK leaders. On X, they are complaining that he is staying at one of his resorts (Scandalous!), and perhaps as an homage to Rashida Tlaib, protesters are banging pots and spoons to free Palestine... or something. 

What is a trollmaster President to do if he wants to show them all that their screeching doesn't faze him even the slightest bit? 

Why, he posts a hilarious, absolutely EPIC meme on Truth Social, that's what he does. 

Oh, no! Barack Obama is trying to escape the Rissiagate hoax he engineered. 

We wonder who is the Al Cowlings to his O.J. Simpson. Hillary Clinton, perhaps? Maybe James Clapper?  

We want to give credit where it is due, of course, so we should note that this is not a new meme. The X account (and member extraordinaire) @grandoldmemes created it and first posted it several days ago when Michael Flynn called for Obama's passports to be seized. 

But that's a pretty high honor for any memelord to have POTUS send out your creation. 

And it was a perfect way to show the left that the enormous Russiagate scandal is not going away for them.

Also, pay close attention to J.D. Vance's face in the police car on the left to grasp how truly glorious this meme is.

Simply a masterful touch.

Even Vance himself couldn't help but laugh. 

Vance knows that memes featuring him with a fat head are going to be around for a while. He does the right thing and embraces the humor in it. 

He is easily the funniest President of our lifetime, and it's not even close. 

HA. 

That's a pretty good one, too. 

Trump is doing a whole lot of both right now. 

It's definitely in the running. And Trump remains a master with his trolling. 

And we've three and a half more years to enjoy these laughs. 

Of course, there were plenty of leftists screaming, 'THAT'S NOT FUNNY!' Which, of course, makes it even funnier. 

Some on the right, on the other hand, weren't amused because it will be very difficult to make Obama face the actual consequences he deserves. Even Trump admitted that yesterday. 

But it sure looks like they're going after everyone who helped create the Russia hoax. 

And in any case, the real point of this was just to show the media and everyone with TDS that he simply does not care how much they scream at and about him.

On that front, we can call this one 'Mission Accomplished.'

And Obama doesn't even have Johnny Cochran around anymore to defend him. 

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE TRUTH SOCIAL RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

