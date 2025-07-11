Nebraska State Senator Doubles Down on Protecting Criminals In Profanity-Laced Rant

Democrats can't stop choosing the absolute WORST heroes.

We don't mind that they do this; it helps all Americans see who they really are and how much they hate this country.

Advertisement

We've seen it often among Democrat 'leaders' like Hakeem Jeffries, Chris Van Hollen, and Chris Murphy. Now, the narrative from the top is trickling down to state legislators, even the few leftists in deep-red states like Nebraska.

Yesterday, Twitchy reported about ICE capturing a huge Salvadoran MS-13 kingpin in the Cornhusker state. This was no 'Nebraska man,' and he was no innocent person just seeking a new life in America. His name has not been publicly released yet, but El Salvador confirmed that the gang member is on their 'Most Wanted' list and has been charged in his home country with multiple counts of aggravated homicide as well as being affiliated with terrorist organizations. One of the kingpin's top MS-13 associates, also wanted for murder in El Salvador, was shantched up in the raid as well.

All of America should be cheering for arrests like this, but the Democrats just can't help themselves.

After the news broke, one Nebraska resident noted that State Senator Megan Hunt is opposed to arresting and deporting such nefarious criminals. Not only that, but she is actively trying to disrupt ICE operations.

Yep, and state senator Megan Hunt is telling the public to interfere with these operations. — Jason Heard (@jmheard15) July 10, 2025

Unbelievably, State Senator Hunt replied to this tweet in a profanity-laced rant and confirmed that she is doing everything she can to interfere with federal agents.

[Warning for NSFW language below]

Absolutely. F*** ICE and everyone who supports them. These thugs are America’s gestapo, our modern national shame, and must be stopped at every opportunity. https://t.co/xPkGjTG94d — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) July 10, 2025

She sounds like she needs to be arrested, too. At the very least, this should earn her an expulsion from the Nebraska legislature.

Hunt continued yesterday with another post claiming that 'Abolish ICE' is not an extreme position.

Whatever public safety benefits ICE claims to provide are undermined by the damage it has done to communities and to the country’s moral authority. Saying “Abolish ICE” is not extreme. What’s extreme is a supporting a government agency that behaves like a domestic Gestapo. Idiot — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) July 11, 2025

Hilariously, on her District 8 blog, Hunt claims that she is 'a dedicated advocate for the people of Nebraska.'

Maybe her constituents should start becoming more familiar with the people she truly is an advocate for: illegal, violent, murderous criminals.

Nebraska State Senator’s response to ICE arresting an MS-13 kingpin who’s wanted for FIVE m*rders and is on El Salvador’s most wanted list



Absolutely deranged https://t.co/zCcZ3z03mS pic.twitter.com/KZMBegUm4S — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

Deranged is too kind. She is also a disgrace.

Someone needs both a history book AND a dictionary. How embarrassing. https://t.co/KiOr29kgn8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2025

The 'Gestapo' claims are so tired and boring, not ot mention historically ignorant, just like everything else that has ever come out of Tim Walz's mouth.

But Hunt repeats them like the obedient leftist she is.

Sarah Root was unavailable for comment.



Because she was killed by a drunk driving illegal alien. In the city that this *Senator* represents.



Because progressives want them for votes.



A hearty 🖕to you too. https://t.co/6NKGyOCO6T — 𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙱𝚎𝚎𝚜𝚠𝚊𝚡✝️📜 🇺🇸 (@NotcherBeeswax) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

We were not surprised to find that Hunt has never once posted on X about Sarah Root, who was only 22 years old when she was run down by an illegal drunk driver.

You are a sad lost little girl — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) July 11, 2025

get a grip and resign, what kind of public servant swears like that, and breaks the law? — Cynthia L Owens (@cynthialowens) July 11, 2025

Democrats think swearing makes them sound cool. It mostly makes them sound like unserious people who should never be voted into any position of authority.

You should be arrested and censured.



They are enforcing the laws politicians passed. Are you new here? — Matt (@MattWi) July 11, 2025

Hunt was first elected in 2018. That's plenty long enough for her to know better.

At some point, we need to see an arrest of a mayor, senator or representative who is advocating violence against ICE, as well as aiding and abetting illegal immigration. Denaturalization is coming. Citizenship has meaning or else what's the point of being an American? https://t.co/rDr7uWkcVh — Because We Live Here 🇺🇸 (@BWLH_) July 10, 2025

We might need to make some changes to the Fourteenth Amendment.

It may not be possible to revoke her citizenship, but there are other consequences available.

Megan supports Human Trafficking, just like Brandon & Kommie…🤡 pic.twitter.com/cXjHLl9JxP — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevin_Smith2306) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

You are a disgrace to Nebraska. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 11, 2025

Someone needs to wash your mouth out with soap. What a repulsive post. I hope you are voted out of office in the next election. You are a stain on your state. — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) July 10, 2025

An ugly stain.

But we're happy to inform Senator Hunt that no matter how much she swears and hurls insults at ICE, she is completely impotent when it comes to enforcing immigration policy.

It doesn't matter how many expletives you use; the deportations will continue.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 11, 2025

Yes. Yes, they will.

The only thing politicians like Megan Hunt will accomplish with rants like hers is getting Americans, including federal agents, injured or killed.

We hope that does not happen, but if it does, the blood will be on her hands.