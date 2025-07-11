LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP...
LIE-Kota Man Has Questions About Mayflower Pilgrims, Then Locks Replies 'Cause He Didn't...
BOOM! Here's Some U.S. Treasury News That Blows Up More Democrat Fearmongering
THERE IT IS: Cannabis Farm Raided by ICE Donated LOTS of Money to...
Michigan Deacon Who Stopped CrossePointe Church Shooter With His Truck Gifted New Ford...
Memo Status: SENT! Media Spin on ICE Raid at CA Weed Farm Seems...
VIP
DHS Posts Perfect Response to the Kind of Anti-ICE Insanity Dems Are Defending...
And Here We GOOO: Insider Says Dan Bongino Took Day off After Clashing...
Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What...
Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD...
VIP
They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left...
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sound...
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for...
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her...

Nebraska State Senator Doubles Down on Protecting Criminals In Profanity-Laced Rant

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on July 11, 2025
Various

Democrats can't stop choosing the absolute WORST heroes. 

We don't mind that they do this; it helps all Americans see who they really are and how much they hate this country. 

Advertisement

We've seen it often among Democrat 'leaders' like Hakeem Jeffries, Chris Van Hollen, and Chris Murphy. Now, the narrative from the top is trickling down to state legislators, even the few leftists in deep-red states like Nebraska. 

Yesterday, Twitchy reported about ICE capturing a huge Salvadoran MS-13 kingpin in the Cornhusker state. This was no 'Nebraska man,' and he was no innocent person just seeking a new life in America. His name has not been publicly released yet, but El Salvador confirmed that the gang member is on their 'Most Wanted' list and has been charged in his home country with multiple counts of aggravated homicide as well as being affiliated with terrorist organizations. One of the kingpin's top MS-13 associates, also wanted for murder in El Salvador, was shantched up in the raid as well. 

All of America should be cheering for arrests like this, but the Democrats just can't help themselves. 

After the news broke, one Nebraska resident noted that State Senator Megan Hunt is opposed to arresting and deporting such nefarious criminals. Not only that, but she is actively trying to disrupt ICE operations. 

Unbelievably, State Senator Hunt replied to this tweet in a profanity-laced rant and confirmed that she is doing everything she can to interfere with federal agents. 

[Warning for NSFW language below]

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She sounds like she needs to be arrested, too. At the very least, this should earn her an expulsion from the Nebraska legislature. 

Hunt continued yesterday with another post claiming that 'Abolish ICE' is not an extreme position. 

Hilariously, on her District 8 blog, Hunt claims that she is 'a dedicated advocate for the people of Nebraska.'

Maybe her constituents should start becoming more familiar with the people she truly is an advocate for: illegal, violent, murderous criminals.

Deranged is too kind. She is also a disgrace. 

The 'Gestapo' claims are so tired and boring, not ot mention historically ignorant, just like everything else that has ever come out of Tim Walz's mouth. 

But Hunt repeats them like the obedient leftist she is.

Advertisement

We were not surprised to find that Hunt has never once posted on X about Sarah Root, who was only 22 years old when she was run down by an illegal drunk driver. 

Democrats think swearing makes them sound cool. It mostly makes them sound like unserious people who should never be voted into any position of authority. 

Hunt was first elected in 2018. That's plenty long enough for her to know better. 

We might need to make some changes to the Fourteenth Amendment.

It may not be possible to revoke her citizenship, but there are other consequences available. 

Advertisement

An ugly stain. 

But we're happy to inform Senator Hunt that no matter how much she swears and hurls insults at ICE, she is completely impotent when it comes to enforcing immigration policy. 

Yes. Yes, they will. 

The only thing politicians like Megan Hunt will accomplish with rants like hers is getting Americans, including federal agents, injured or killed. 

We hope that does not happen, but if it does, the blood will be on her hands.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MS-13 NEBRASKA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP Poll Watcher
Amy Curtis
LIE-Kota Man Has Questions About Mayflower Pilgrims, Then Locks Replies 'Cause He Didn't Like the Answers
Amy Curtis
BOOM! Here's Some U.S. Treasury News That Blows Up More Democrat Fearmongering
Doug P.
THERE IT IS: Cannabis Farm Raided by ICE Donated LOTS of Money to CA Dems Including Gavin Newsom
Amy Curtis
And Here We GOOO: Insider Says Dan Bongino Took Day off After Clashing With Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement