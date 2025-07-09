Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked
Nabbed ‘Nebraska Man’: ICE Arrests MS-13 Kingpin Who’s Wanted for Multiple Murders in El Salvador

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 09, 2025
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

An ‘Omaha man’ as ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrat would label him has been arrested in Nebraska. In other words, an MS-13 kingpin who is wanted for multiple murders in El Salvador is now in ICE custody.

Here’s Bill Melugin of Fox News with more background. (WATCH)

EXCLUSIVE: Early this morning in the Omaha, Nebraska area, ICE arrested a MS-13 kingpin who is wanted for five aggravated murders in El Salvador and is on the country’s most wanted fugitives list, multiple ICE officials tell @FoxNews. ICE also arrested a MS-13 associate he was living with, 30-year-old Rene Saul Escobar Ochoa, who is also wanted in El Salvador for allegedly giving orders to fellow gang members to commit multiple murders

Both men are illegal aliens who had embedded themselves in the Omaha area. Fox is told the kingpin is not being identified due to the sensitivity of an ongoing investigation. 

Video of both arrests provided courtesy of ICE. 

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons’ statement to FOX:

“When ICE agents move in to make an arrest, it is extremely important that the public not interfere. The misinformation, and sometimes blatant lies, being spread around the country could result in someone stepping into a federal operation and suddenly finding themselves face-to-face with a killer who has nothing to lose. Our ICE officers and agents are protecting your neighborhoods, even when you don’t know the threat is there, so either support them, or get out of the way.”

Here are videos of the arrests. (WATCH)

Yep, as the acting ICE Director said, either support them or get out of the way.

Commenters are wondering when the Democrat Party’s 'illegal alien sense' will start tingling so they can launch into action to keep these deadly criminals here.

That’s the main reason Democrats are so passionate about illegal aliens.

Commenters are happy that two such dangerous criminal illegal aliens could soon be heading to CECOT in El Salvador.

We love it when MS-13 thugs get to spend the rest of their lives behind bars with their fellow gang members. It puts the ‘cell’ in ‘celebrate!’

