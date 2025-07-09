Nabbed ‘Nebraska Man’: ICE Arrests MS-13 Kingpin Who’s Wanted for Multiple Murders in El Salvador

An ‘Omaha man’ as ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrat would label him has been arrested in Nebraska. In other words, an MS-13 kingpin who is wanted for multiple murders in El Salvador is now in ICE custody.

Here’s Bill Melugin of Fox News with more background. (WATCH)

EXCLUSIVE: Early this morning in the Omaha, Nebraska area, ICE arrested a MS-13 kingpin who is wanted for five aggravated murders in El Salvador and is on the country’s most wanted fugitives list, multiple ICE officials tell @FoxNews. ICE also arrested a MS-13 associate he was living with, 30-year-old Rene Saul Escobar Ochoa, who is also wanted in El Salvador for allegedly giving orders to fellow gang members to commit multiple murders Both men are illegal aliens who had embedded themselves in the Omaha area. Fox is told the kingpin is not being identified due to the sensitivity of an ongoing investigation. Video of both arrests provided courtesy of ICE. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons’ statement to FOX: “When ICE agents move in to make an arrest, it is extremely important that the public not interfere. The misinformation, and sometimes blatant lies, being spread around the country could result in someone stepping into a federal operation and suddenly finding themselves face-to-face with a killer who has nothing to lose. Our ICE officers and agents are protecting your neighborhoods, even when you don’t know the threat is there, so either support them, or get out of the way.”

Here are videos of the arrests. (WATCH)

EXCLUSIVE: Early this morning in the Omaha, Nebraska area, ICE arrested a MS-13 kingpin who is wanted for five aggravated murders in El Salvador and is on the country's most wanted fugitives list, multiple ICE officials tell @FoxNews. ICE also arrested a MS-13 associate he was… pic.twitter.com/1hXIirkxaX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 9, 2025

This ain't a slap on the wrist — it's a message: if you’re a thug, a killer, or a cartel clown hiding out in the U.S., we’re coming for you.



No sanctuary, no mercy. Trump’s ICE doesn’t play house — they clean it. — Kayla Hudson (@Kayla_Hudson33) July 9, 2025

Yep, as the acting ICE Director said, either support them or get out of the way.

Commenters are wondering when the Democrat Party’s 'illegal alien sense' will start tingling so they can launch into action to keep these deadly criminals here.

So, just a "Nebraska Man" then? — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) July 9, 2025

Which Democrat lawmaker will be the first to try to free these two MS-13 maniacs? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 9, 2025

Van Hollen will be meeting with him next and having burgers...these are the scum that Dems NEED in our country in order to keep congressional seats — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) July 9, 2025

These are the people that the mayors of L.A., Chicago, and Boston are fighting so hard to prevent from being caught and deported. Why would they protect them more than they do the American citizens in their own cities? — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) July 9, 2025

Votes and more seats in Congress due to more people in their districts. People who vote for Democrats are killing our Country. — Fishnlady (@FishnladyAlways) July 9, 2025

That’s the main reason Democrats are so passionate about illegal aliens.

Commenters are happy that two such dangerous criminal illegal aliens could soon be heading to CECOT in El Salvador.

Let’s GO! This is how you take the country back! 🔥🇺🇸 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) July 9, 2025

Hey @nayibbukele, get ready to take these 2 back ASAP! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2025

Looks like he is heading home. pic.twitter.com/kXpCEDjp02 — 🇺🇲 Ryan Featherly 🇺🇲 (@RFeatherly31341) July 9, 2025

We love it when MS-13 thugs get to spend the rest of their lives behind bars with their fellow gang members. It puts the ‘cell’ in ‘celebrate!’