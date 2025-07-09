Did Anyone Make a Baking Soda Volcano? Scientists Hold 'Science Fair' to Protest Spending Cuts

The performative theatrics of the left have now reached the next cringeworthy step: A science fair!

Yes, you read that right. Yesterday at the Rayburn House Office Building, Democrats hosted a group of scientists to protest possibly losing billions in federal grants by showing dioramas, posters, and (hopefully) an in-depth examination of hamsters on a running wheel.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Scientists are staging a “science fair” in the lobby of a Congressional building to tell elected officials about the critical knowledge the US will lose because their research grants have been canceled. pic.twitter.com/uaSM66Q31q — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) July 8, 2025

If you are of an age, you were probably hoping, like us, that the event went something like this:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The only way it could have gone better would be if one of them demonstrated the dangers of putting too much detergent in the clothes washer.

There should be awards! The 4th runner up gets an honorable mention and then give them all ribbons. If their science projects are feasible, then they should get private sector funding. https://t.co/3lmDfHXXQH — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) July 9, 2025

Absolutely. If their scientific research is that valuable, then there should be plenty of private sector dollars awaiting them, instead of continuing to leech off the taxpayers to study the effects of watching Brokeback Mountain on transgender tadpoles.

Did Edison have government funding? How about the Wright brothers? Bill Gates? Steve Jobs? Your argument doesn’t hold water. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) July 8, 2025

We just hope none of them went the way of the movie The Manhattan Project, and brought a working nuclear weapon to the fair.

Maybe you guys should’ve thought about that before you scammed us all through USAID. We trust NOTHING now https://t.co/8cvoTYnyoN — Mrs B (@attackdogX) July 9, 2025

They also fail to realize that nothing in the Big Beautiful Bill prevents them from applying for government grants. There will just be more scrutiny of those applications now.

So, they're upset that the automatic spigot has been turned off.

Then, of course, there is the fact that all of them were 100 percent wrong about the last big 'science project.'

lol Covid done https://t.co/eoHd2BjwDH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 9, 2025

Hey, that science fair looks like a superspreader event. They should all probably mask up, like they demanded we do for years.

Because 'The Science'TM says so.

If research can only be done if the government forces people to pay for it, it is not valuable research.



Money for research should come from private sources. Too much government-funded research is just wasted money. — WearyWendigo (@romanaegis) July 8, 2025

We can't really be surprised. Many of these people have been living off the government teat for their entire careers. It makes sense that, like infants, they would scream and cry when that nipple is taken away.

Advertisement

Scientists? Or “social scientists”? — Westerly1 (@Westerly110) July 9, 2025

A very good question.

Maybe they should hold a science fair, to put into visuals why the actual scientists doing the research only get 10-20% of the funds in grands, while 80-90% of those funds go to Bureaucrats . — Gwydion_Wolf 🇺🇸 (@Gwydion_Wolf) July 8, 2025

Another very good proposal. One that the original poster, Dr. Lucky Tran, tried to hide.

But we got it.

So they got together to lie about their relevance? — Benny McDover (@P4RANOlD) July 9, 2025

More or less, yes.

As laughable as this Capitol Hill science fair was, the idea is not entirely off-base.

This is a good idea. And like a typical science fair, I’m sure all of the projects will suck except maybe 1 or 2. Those can get funding. — ShannahKH (@ShannahKH) July 9, 2025

This is the inkling of a good idea. They should have to present their proposals for federal grants in public - maybe on tv - and explain it so a layman can understand the possible applications and then we can utilize phone in voting like one of those talent shows. — HarmlessPirateRadio (@HarmlessRadio) July 9, 2025

We're all for more transparency into government grants.

Maybe Howie Mandel can host.

Advertisement

How long have we been funding? Cancer research with no cure? Grants and funding should be based on performance just like life. — Robert Kinnison (@KinnisonRobertW) July 8, 2025

Accountability? That sounds like 'fascism'!

LOL.

It's amazing how people react and what they will do when the free money-pot dries up!! — Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) July 9, 2025

Hey, we have to give them SOME credit.

At least they didn't break out into a violent riot, which seems to be the preferred form of 'protest' on the left these days.

Then again, they're nerds, so that probably would not have gone very well for them.