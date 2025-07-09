Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than...
Did Anyone Make a Baking Soda Volcano? Scientists Hold 'Science Fair' to Protest Spending Cuts

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on July 09, 2025
ImgFlip

The performative theatrics of the left have now reached the next cringeworthy step: A science fair!

Yes, you read that right. Yesterday at the Rayburn House Office Building, Democrats hosted a group of scientists to protest possibly losing billions in federal grants by showing dioramas, posters, and (hopefully) an in-depth examination of hamsters on a running wheel.  

If you are of an age, you were probably hoping, like us, that the event went something like this: 

The only way it could have gone better would be if one of them demonstrated the dangers of putting too much detergent in the clothes washer. 

Absolutely. If their scientific research is that valuable, then there should be plenty of private sector dollars awaiting them, instead of continuing to leech off the taxpayers to study the effects of watching Brokeback Mountain on transgender tadpoles. 

We just hope none of them went the way of the movie The Manhattan Project, and brought a working nuclear weapon to the fair. 

They also fail to realize that nothing in the Big Beautiful Bill prevents them from applying for government grants. There will just be more scrutiny of those applications now. 

So, they're upset that the automatic spigot has been turned off. 

Then, of course, there is the fact that all of them were 100 percent wrong about the last big 'science project.'

Hey, that science fair looks like a superspreader event. They should all probably mask up, like they demanded we do for years. 

Because 'The Science'TM says so. 

We can't really be surprised. Many of these people have been living off the government teat for their entire careers. It makes sense that, like infants, they would scream and cry when that nipple is taken away. 

A very good question. 

Another very good proposal. One that the original poster, Dr. Lucky Tran, tried to hide. 

But we got it. 

More or less, yes. 

As laughable as this Capitol Hill science fair was, the idea is not entirely off-base. 

We're all for more transparency into government grants. 

Maybe Howie Mandel can host. 

Accountability? That sounds like 'fascism'!

LOL.

Hey, we have to give them SOME credit. 

At least they didn't break out into a violent riot, which seems to be the preferred form of 'protest' on the left these days. 

Then again, they're nerds, so that probably would not have gone very well for them. 

