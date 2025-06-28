He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch

It's probably time for David French to stop making 'the conservative case' for things. Whatever qualities he may have once had, it has been years since French made a case for anything except his own idiotic pandering. As Twitchy's JustMindy recently wrote, it's all an act, and nobody, but nobody, is buying it anymore.

French is so 'conservative' these days, in fact, that he can no longer tell the difference between a man and a woman.

Yesterday, The Dispatch -- French, Jonah Goldberg, and Steve Hayes's bastion of 'conservative thought and fact-based news' (try not to laugh) -- announced that they were bringing on another luminary to join the ranks of fellow 'conservatives' like ... ahem ... Claire Lehmann:

'Jessica' Riedl.

There's only one problem, of course. Riedl is not a conservative, not the woman The Dispatch claims, and not even a woman at all. 'Jessica' Riedl isn't even his name.

That is a male named Brian who is willfully destroying his family to indulge in perverted sexual delusion.



But deep down we all knew a publication started by David “Blessing of Liberty” French would eventually do something like this. https://t.co/e7KkW0OW3Y — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 27, 2025

So the Dispatch’s latest hire is a father and husband, previously named Brian, who now lives as a woman.



Tell me, just what are these so-called “principled conservatives” conserving? https://t.co/IHOqkVs2pY — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 27, 2025

Hey, they hired a white guy, right? That's kind of 'conservative,' isn't it? At least if you share principles with the likes of race baiters Elie Mystal and Jamaal Bowman.

Of course, French had to double down on the stupid by praising Brian Riedl.

This is great news for The Dispatch. Nobody is better on fiscal policy than Jessica. Jessica and I recently had a great conversation about the grim realities of the federal budget on The Opinions podcast (link in next tweet) https://t.co/BcwnnY0sZV — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 28, 2025

How good can he be at fiscal policy when he can't even look down at his own body and see his man parts?

Yep. That's the dude.

Hahahahahahahaha you guys have gone full leftist now. Never call yourself a conservative Christian again. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) June 28, 2025

They'd gone full leftist years ago, but at least now they're embracing it.

Oops.

There's always a tweet. Or, in this case, an entire article.

But we know what happened to French. He saw dollar signs in joining the woke mob.

“Jessica” is a man named Brian who abandoned his family to pursue his fetish.



But please lecture us some more on values and honesty, David. https://t.co/rmtWwSrzi2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 28, 2025

There's nothing French loves more than scolding conservatives, especially Christian conservatives.

Because we all know that Christianity dictates that men can get pregnant ... or something.

“The Christian Case for Grown Men Abandoning Their Families to Indulge Autogynephilia, Pretending to be Women, and Forcing Us to Affirm their Delusions.”



I should have never doubted @DavidAFrench had it in him. https://t.co/NmCv9FbgSn — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) June 28, 2025

It gets even better.

It turns out that 'Jessica' Riedl is not a new addition to The Dispatch at all.

Brian Riedl has been writing for the publication for some time, and if you go to their website, his contributor page is still up.

Is your website still deadnaming? pic.twitter.com/Sk7X0H1wbO — The ChadFather⚓ (@ConradGilmartin) June 28, 2025

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

How 'transphobic' of them.

Fake woman writing for a fake conservative outlet, makes sense — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 28, 2025

They go together like peas and carrots.

Which, incidentally, Brian Riedl still has.

"The Conservative Case for Inflicting Your Autogynephilia Fetish on the Whole World" by David French https://t.co/Ry8Hai0Yov pic.twitter.com/2gimeOhuGB — recusant#☕ (@neorecusant) June 28, 2025

Which circle of hell has David arrived at with this latest blessing of liberty? https://t.co/Lke1cfTNHF pic.twitter.com/uXvW8Y2oqn — Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) June 28, 2025

Good question.

How many are there? Can we add a deeper one?