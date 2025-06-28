He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch

WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler A...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on June 28, 2025
Twitchy

It's probably time for David French to stop making 'the conservative case' for things. Whatever qualities he may have once had, it has been years since French made a case for anything except his own idiotic pandering. As Twitchy's JustMindy recently wrote, it's all an act, and nobody, but nobody, is buying it anymore

French is so 'conservative' these days, in fact, that he can no longer tell the difference between a man and a woman. 

Yesterday, The Dispatch -- French, Jonah Goldberg, and Steve Hayes's bastion of 'conservative thought and fact-based news' (try not to laugh) -- announced that they were bringing on another luminary to join the ranks of fellow 'conservatives' like ... ahem ... Claire Lehmann: 

'Jessica' Riedl. 

There's only one problem, of course. Riedl is not a conservative, not the woman The Dispatch claims, and not even a woman at all. 'Jessica' Riedl isn't even his name. 

Hey, they hired a white guy, right? That's kind of 'conservative,' isn't it? At least if you share principles with the likes of race baiters Elie Mystal and Jamaal Bowman. 

Of course, French had to double down on the stupid by praising Brian Riedl.

WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit
Amy Curtis
How good can he be at fiscal policy when he can't even look down at his own body and see his man parts? 

Yep. That's the dude. 

They'd gone full leftist years ago, but at least now they're embracing it. 

Oops. 

There's always a tweet. Or, in this case, an entire article. 

But we know what happened to French. He saw dollar signs in joining the woke mob. 

There's nothing French loves more than scolding conservatives, especially Christian conservatives

Because we all know that Christianity dictates that men can get pregnant ... or something.

It gets even better. 

It turns out that 'Jessica' Riedl is not a new addition to The Dispatch at all. 

Brian Riedl has been writing for the publication for some time, and if you go to their website, his contributor page is still up

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

How 'transphobic' of them. 

They go together like peas and carrots. 

Which, incidentally, Brian Riedl still has. 

Good question. 

How many are there? Can we add a deeper one? 

Advertisement