That Ain't America: John Mellencamp Scolds Pacers Fans for Booing Visiting Knicks Celebrity Fans

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 30, 2025
AngieArtist

There are a few inalienable rights that America's Founders clearly enumerated in the Declaration of Independence when American colonies said that we don't want anything to do with the British or their 'football.'

Among those rights are life, liberty, and the freedom to resoundingly boo fans of visiting teams in the NBA playoffs. 

(It's true. You can look it up in the text.)

And this goes double if those visiting fans are Hollywood celebrities. 

In Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals earlier this week, the New York Knicks were visiting the Indiana Pacers, who were leading the series 2-1. In the fourth quarter of the game, sports talk host and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee was asked to rev up the crowd ... and rev up the crowd he did! 

Here is a video of McAfee getting the fans fired up by pointing out a few distinguished guests in the building (along with a little NSFW language): 

We don't know about you, but that's pretty darn cool. The crowd responded with an explosion of noise, and the Pacers went on to win Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.

Even Ben Stiller took it in stride as all part of the fun by responding to McAfee after the game, 'Come to Game 5, Pat.'

No big deal, right? There were no incidents, no violence, just fans bringing their energy to the game. All just part of playoff sports. 

Well, don't tell that to insufferable scold John Mellencamp -- who is known for lecturing his fans at concerts and then storming off the stage if a few people don't agree with his leftist preaching

Yeah, Bonne Chance With All That: France Announces Imminent Ban on Smoking ... Outdoors
Grateful Calvin
Mellencamp was deeply offended by McAfee's call to boo the New York celebrities, and shook his finger at all of the fans in attendance in a statement he posted on X. 

Oh, please. Give us a break, will you? You were 'not proud to be a Hoosier'? Wonderful. No one cares.  

We hate (love) to be the ones to tell you this, Mr. Little Pink Houses, but saying fans aren't allowed to boo other fans, particularly celebrity fans of the visiting team, is NOT America. 

That's not even Canada.

As a 'lifelong Hoosier,' Mellencamp should know that Pacers-Knicks is a long-smoldering rivalry, re-ignited this year. 

Any real fan would remember the taunting that Reggie Miller and Spike Lee used to deliver to each other during playoff games in the 1990s. 

And all of the fans of both teams got into it and loved it.

HA. 

Mellencamp is a little like Bruce Springsteen in that he likes to pretend to be a 'working man,' but is immensely rich. 

And his self-righteousness is undermined by many people knowing what he is really like in person. 

That doesn't sound like 'Hoosier Hospitality' to us.

And that definitely doesn't. 

Tough crowd, but it sounds like Mellencamp deserves every bit of the ratio he got served with on X. 

Even the profanity was pretty mild, all things considered. 

We remember when Mellencamp took a knee in protest on the Stephen Colbert show

So, he can save his lectures to the rest of us about what is and isn't 'poor behavior.'

As usual with the left, it is the height of narcissism for Mellencamp to insert himself into a situation that wasn't even remotely controversial. 

He has to keep pretending that he is better than everyone else, or his entire worldview crashes. 

Exactly. 

Lighten up, Francis ... err ... we mean, John. 

By the way, the Knicks won Game 5 at home last night to close the Pacers' series lead to 3-2. Game 6 will be held back in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

We can only hope that McAfee takes the microphone again and, this time, all the Pacers' fans boo John Mellencamp.

