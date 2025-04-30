A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:15 PM on April 30, 2025
Meme

The railroading of peaceful January 6 defendants under the Biden administration and Merrick Garland's Department of Justice remains a stain on the rule of law -- and equal protection under the law -- in America. We hope that many prosecutors and judges face investigation, disbarment, and worse. 

Advertisement

But until that day comes, we will settle for the pure schadenfreudeliciousness of watching some of them openly weep when they discover that karma did not forget their address. 

Sara Levine was a temporary assistant US attorney under the Biden administration. In February, Interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin gave her an unceremonious pink slip for her role in prosecuting the January 6 show trials. 

Naturally, Levine's next move was to find any microphone she could, including in front of Congress, to protest her dismissal. Unfortunately for her, Julie Kelly, one of the most outspoken critics of those January 6 prosecutions, was paying attention, and she lit Levine up for her fake crocodile tears. 

Kelly posted a thread on X that includes Levine's tearful testimony. Watch: 

The post continues: 

... engaged in no violence to stand trial before Jeb Boasberg—who refused to delay the trial despite Trump’s pledge to pardon J6ers exactly like Levine’s target. 

This is your typical crybully J6 prosecutor—never cared about Americans being destroyed or losing their livelihoods over exercising their 1A rights but sheds tears for herself when tables are turned.

Btw she—along with several other lawyers—were hired by Biden DOJ as temps to handle the massive J6 caseload. Their service ended after the president was inaugurated. Somehow she thinks she was still entitled to a job. 

Now she’s the victim lol

Recommended

A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt
Eric V.
Advertisement

'Crybully' is the perfect word for Levine. 

And wait, she was a temp? Not even a permanent employee? And she's weeping because she doesn't have a job anymore under a new administration?

LOL, indeed. 

But Kelly was far from through with Levine. 

Even after Trump won the 2024 election and promised to pardon the J6ers, Levine still wanted to rush a trial against a woman who committed no violent acts and committed no crimes on January 6 (other than the ones that Garland's DOJ made up). 

Getting fired should be the LEAST retribution she should face after that. 

What stands out to me is Levine's deceptive use of a jury survey conducted by Thomas Webster showing DC bias. (DC courts including appellate court denied his argument.) 

She failed to note in her DOJ brief was that the survey was from 2022--two and a half years before the 2024 election. 

A crybully and a fraud. Good riddance. 

Advertisement

Don't let the door hit ya', Sara. And don't be surprised if Martin sends you a subpoena or summons of your own soon. 

Kelly continued to lay into Levine in the replies to her thread.

One user noticed how Levine's fake tears dried up toward the end of the clip above when the subject turned to President Trump. Then, her partisan anger took over. 

We're not sure what revenge Levine is seeking (maybe she was never asked to prom in high school), but Kelly had a thought on that, too. 

LOL. Could be. You never know. 

Levine must have gone to the Taylor Lorenz school of fake victimhood. 

She sure seems to have attended Lorenz's Cluster B Academy; that much is clear. 

We're a little surprised that Levine didn't claim she was 'just following orders.' 

Advertisement

We agree that firing isn't the accountability she deserves, but it's a good start. 

Her tears truly are quite delicious. 

That one is pretty small. But we think it should still be smaller. 

And accompanied by an equally tiny sad trombone. 

That would be justice. This is just schadenfreude, but we'll take it ... for now, anyway. 

We have zero sympathy for her and her fake tears. 

And we only say that because we couldn't think of a level less than zero. 

Yeah, she does. 

Like most people, Sara Levine does not seem to be enjoying reaping season nearly as much as she enjoyed sowing season.

But with any luck, Pam Bondi and Ed Martin will make her reaping season continue until she's in the same DC jail cell she threw innocent grandmothers into.

Advertisement
Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people. 


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CRYING JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROSECUTION JULIE KELLY JANUARY 6

