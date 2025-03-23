Captain America! NCAA Wrestler Salutes President Trump After Winning Title In Historic Upset

While most of the sports-watching world was tuned into March Madness on Saturday night, President Donald Trump (and Elon Musk) chose instead to attend the NCAA men's wrestling championships in Philadelphia. Trump, of course, has been a big fan of combat sports for most of his life and is good friends with UFC owner Dana White. He also attended the NCAA wrestling championships in 2023 as a presidential candidate.

Still, it has to be a pretty great moment for the athletes in this competition, who are often overlooked for more high-profile sports such as basketball or football, to have the President of the United States attend their most important event.

And what a show they put on for him.

The final champion of the night decided that he would demonstrate his appreciation to the President in the best way he knew how. No introductory explanation is needed. Just watch:

Wyatt Hendrickson — a second lieutenant in the @usairforce — salutes President Donald J. Trump after winning an @NCAAWrestling national championship 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KK4ngwH7mW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2025

The reaction of the announcers really says it all. 'Captain America! Shut up! I'm glad that was the last match! This is what a main event looks like!'

Wearing the American flag. Saluting the President. Shaking his hand and having him say how proud he is of you. How can you not love every last second of that?

What many people might not know is that Hendrickson's victory was a huge (YUGE, even) upset, maybe one of the biggest in college wrestling history. His opponent in the championship match was Gable Stevenson of the University of Minnesota, who was a two-time NCAA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, and was riding a 70-match winning streak coming into the championship.

Not only that, but Hendrickson's win marked the first time that Oklahoma State had won an NCAA title in the heavyweight division in 20 years.

Just watch the reaction of the crowd and listen to the announcers at the moment that Hendrickson won the title:

The shot



The scramble



The double



The crowd rising to its feet



The announcers screaming and they can’t even be heard



The director committing to the cinematic shot instead of cutting like crazy



As the kids say, CINEMA pic.twitter.com/x7YbuJQkux — NATIONAL CHAMPION Wyatt Hendrickson Stan (@stillyorbust) March 23, 2025

Pure bedlam. Hollywood couldn't have scripted anything better. (Sorry, Vision Quest.)

Two-time NCAA heavyweight champion Kurt Angle said it was one of the biggest upsets he had ever witnessed.

Congrats to Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State for doing the impossible…. by beating Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Stevenson of the U of Minnesota at the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia. This could very well be the biggest upset since Dan Gable lost… — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 23, 2025

And then following that up by draping the flag over his shoulders and saluting the President? Come on!

What can we say? Sometimes Cinderella shows up to the dance in the form of a 285-pound Air Force Second Lieutenant.

Hendrickson made everyone in the Sooner State very proud last night ... for more than one reason.

Patriotism is back. Exceptionalism is back. AMERICA is back.

Not all young men may have Hendrickson's athletic talent, but we are seeing a LOT of young men who are tired of people hating this country and who are absolutely done with woke ideologies like 'toxic masculinity.'

HAHAHAHA.

Tampon Tim, who recently told Gavin Newsom that he could 'kick most of MAGA's a**es,' might want to start with an easier opponent ... like one of the 'White Dudes for Harris.'

We're so proud that we think it might be getting a little dusty in here.

“[Trump] came here to support his troops. I put on a show for him. I won him that national title.”



As the announcers said, 'This is what a main event looks like.'

And we couldn't agree more.

Congratulations to Second Lieutenant Wyatt Hendrickson on his historic NCAA title, and for being a man who makes us all proud to be Americans.