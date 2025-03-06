Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country

It's almost impossible to choose the best from all of the highlights of President Trump's address to Congress earlier this week.

Just kidding. It's not impossible. The clear winner is Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel.

But there were so many more. One of the funniest parts of the speech was when Trump ran through a laundry list of all of the waste and corruption that DOGE has exposed in just a few weeks of operation. Here is an except from that portion of the address:

Good Lord. 'Trans mice.' That one was so unbelievable that the dead legacy media is claiming it's false because they just can't contemplate the reality that it's true.

It even spawned one of the funniest memes of the entire night.

I WAS PROMISED TRANS MICE pic.twitter.com/RSNFV7NEK6 — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 5, 2025

HA. No one really knows what Rep. Al Green was shouting on Tuesday night before he got given the heave-ho by Mike Johnson and J.D. Vance. It might have been trans mice.

During the litany of waste that Trump recounted, he also mentioned the small South African country of Lesotho:

'... $8 million to promote LGBTQ+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of ...'

Welp. He's not lying.

Most people had no idea that Lesotho even existed before Trump mentioned it. And no one knows why we are sending them $8 million to promote the gender cult.

But rather than being grateful that Trump finally let the world know his nation exists, Lesotho Foreign Minister Lejone Mpotjoane was BIG MAD that Trump 'insulted' his country.

Lesotho minister calls Trump 'insulting' for saying nobody has heard of country



Read more🔗https://t.co/YyOT5it20T — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 6, 2025

Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, said: 'I'm really shocked that my country can be referred to like that by the head of state.



'Lesotho is such a significant and unique country in the whole world. I would be happy to invite the president, as well as the rest of the world, to come to Lesotho,' Mr Mpotjoane told the Reuters news agency.



He later told The Associated Press: 'It is surprising and disappointing that he claimed no one knows Lesotho, especially given that the US has an embassy here. He should speak for himself and not generalise.'

Sorry that you are offended, dude, but virtually no one in America (outside of Foggy Bottom) has heard of Lesotho before. And we're willing to bet that most people not in Africa have never heard of it either. Even people IN more northern parts of Africa may not have.

Trump actually lowballed the amount of USAID that Lesotho has received from U.S. taxpayers, though. Over the past 20 years, the country, which was founded in 1824, has been the beneficiary of American largesse, receiving more than $44 million last year alone (hopefully not all of it to promote 'pride flags').

As Vance said to Volodymyr Zelensky, 'How about a thank you?'

Literally 99% of us just googled it, so he's right https://t.co/nDC8MJvHpY — Craig (@craig_m0808) March 6, 2025

This writer absolutely had to Google it.

Bro. He just put you on the map. — pickle rick (@9RandomHero) March 6, 2025

If Lesotho wanted to remain hidden in obscurity from most of the world, we really should be asking why.

No one has heard of it though. pic.twitter.com/O9vxFcZNNC — Clarence Worley (@Cryptofactor2) March 6, 2025

It's just a simple truth. People seem to be getting so mad these days that Trump likes to say simple truths.

is "lesotho" a synonym for coping and seething — Your Waifu is Trash (@ProjectVirginia) March 6, 2025

Honestly, it sounds like the name of one of the awful Sackville-Bagginses from Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

I find it insulting I have to pay taxes that go there. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 6, 2025

Correction: Our taxes used to go there. Despite the recent SCOTUS ruling regarding USAID funds, that spigot is about to be turned off.

But we should be offended that our taxes ever went there at all.

I’ve never heard of it



But I’m sure there are suddenly millions of Lesotho experts — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) March 6, 2025

Oh, we can't wait for all of the social media 'influencers' on the left who suddenly come out and talk about Lesotho's rich history and cultural impact on the world (right after they Google it as well).

I thought it was a made-up name if a country Democrats used to funnel tax money. — Jeff Brossett (@JeffBrossett) March 6, 2025

Ahem. This guess may not be far off the mark, at least the second half of it.

Gather 100 people together and ask them to point it out on a map then you will have your answer — Sir Frankie of Dubai (@The_Truth_II) March 6, 2025

According to Ryan Coogler, Lesotho was his basis for the fictional country of Wakanda when he directed the Marvel movie Black Panther. So, there is at least ONE American who has heard of it.

But since Lesotho doesn't have superheroes -- or even any vibranium -- we still can't seem to find a way to care about it.

Is this a computer brand? — Matt (@MattBHale) March 6, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHA.

If that hurts the Foreign Minister's feelings, well ... sorry.

(We're not sorry.)

Of course, Mpotjoane completely missed the point of Trump mentioning Lesotho in his address earlier this week. He wasn't insulting the country, he was using humor to expose the waste that he and Elon Musk are uncovering.

Can nobody take a joke anymore? https://t.co/wAc4jiYdZZ — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) March 6, 2025

Nope. Nobody can.

At least nobody who is afflicted with TDS can.

We'll start caring about that right after we make room in our brains by forgetting again who or what a 'Lesotho' is.