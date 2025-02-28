THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein File...
'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the...
Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes: Chuck Todd Gets Straight Up Bodied By...
Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy
BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in...
Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in...
Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for H...
Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run...
Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of...
Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees...
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Reminds Trump America Rejected a Reckless, Abusive King
VIP
Flashback: CNN's Brian Stelter Asks if Fox News Should Be Removed From Press...
VIP
Get to Work or Get Out: Congress Has No Excuse
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of...

Lions and Fascists and Nazis, Oh MY! Tim Walz Fumbles Through 'America Is Being Stolen' Argument

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on February 28, 2025
Townhall Media

There were a couple of hiccups this week from Republicans and the Trump administration, there's no question about it. At times like this, it's always a good idea to remind America about the bullet we collectively dodged in November, thanks to 77,301,997 voters.

Advertisement

It's been a while since we last checked on our country's least favorite fake football coach, serial liar, and all-around embarrassing former vice-presidential candidate, 'Tampon' Tim Walz. We're wondering how the knucklehead is doing up there in Minnesota. 

Just kidding. We weren't wondering at all. Sadly, Walz yesterday decided to remind the country that he exists in a rambling, incomprehensible press conference where he channeled his inner theater kid to shout, Wizard of Oz-style, about 'Republicans and Nazis and Fascists ... OH MY.' Watch: 

Yikes. Seriously. Major league YIKES. 

The reporter is difficult to hear in this exchange, but the question Walz was fielding appears to be along the lines of, 'What did you mean when you said the country was stolen by fascists?'

From there, it's just classic Walz. Fumbling, stumbling, stuttering, repeating himself ... and just plain making things up. 

LOL. Exactly. 

We're not sure what Walz is talking about here regarding people 'raiding Social Security.' As Donald Trump famously said about Joe Biden, we're not sure he knows what he is saying either. 

Recommended

'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the 'RickRoll' Tweet Will Be Fired
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It just got weirder and weirder.

Ohio Nazis. We hate Ohio Nazis. Someone call the Blues Brothers. 

There does appear to be an instance of some people carrying swastikas in Lincoln Heights recently [cough--Patriot Front Feds--cough], but we are not aware of people openly being dragged from their cars into the streets. 

Maybe that was just Walz's wishful thinking. He and his wife must miss the time when BLM was burning down Minneapolis. 

Come on, man! You know the rules. That's (D)ifferent. 

OOF. Thanks, but no thanks for THAT mental image. 

Walz is eligible to run for re-election in Minnesota next year, but he hasn't declared whether he will or not. 

Advertisement

We kind of hope he does, not just for the laughs it will bring, but also because his lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, is even more certifiably insane than he is. 

Ouch. That tracks. 

From Obama choosing Biden to Biden choosing Harris to Harris choosing Walz, Democrat VP picks recently have been like a reverse Russian nesting doll of ever-increasing cringe. 

We can't blame anyone for not being able to make it through the video. 

But it's still funny just to watch it on mute and enjoy all of his grimaces as he is unable to answer the questions. 

Advertisement

We have NO idea. But he sure did repeat the phrase 'Do better' more times than we can count. 

Maybe the record inside his brain started skipping. 

We prefer not to think about that alternate darkest timeline. 

HAHAHA. 

God willing.

Anyway, we'll leave poor Tim Walz now, who is probably still rambling to himself today trying to come up with an answer that makes any kind of sense.

We just thought it would be fun to check in on him for a bit. 

Yep. He's still as weird, incompetent, and embarrassing as ever. 

Tags: FAIL NAZIS PRESS CONFERENCE FASCISTS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the 'RickRoll' Tweet Will Be Fired
Grateful Calvin
THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein Files Release
Sam J.
Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes: Chuck Todd Gets Straight Up Bodied By Bret Baier
Eric V.
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy
Warren Squire
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of Cash
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the 'RickRoll' Tweet Will Be Fired Grateful Calvin
Advertisement