Lions and Fascists and Nazis, Oh MY! Tim Walz Fumbles Through 'America Is Being Stolen' Argument

There were a couple of hiccups this week from Republicans and the Trump administration, there's no question about it. At times like this, it's always a good idea to remind America about the bullet we collectively dodged in November, thanks to 77,301,997 voters.

It's been a while since we last checked on our country's least favorite fake football coach, serial liar, and all-around embarrassing former vice-presidential candidate, 'Tampon' Tim Walz. We're wondering how the knucklehead is doing up there in Minnesota.

Just kidding. We weren't wondering at all. Sadly, Walz yesterday decided to remind the country that he exists in a rambling, incomprehensible press conference where he channeled his inner theater kid to shout, Wizard of Oz-style, about 'Republicans and Nazis and Fascists ... OH MY.' Watch:

🚨 MUST WATCH: Gov. Tim Walz struggles to respond to questions during today’s press conference about his comments on the country being “stolen” from “fascists and Nazis.”



The media scrutiny he’s facing in Minnesota since his failed VP run is a new phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/8ogTFNWr7R — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 27, 2025

Yikes. Seriously. Major league YIKES.

The reporter is difficult to hear in this exchange, but the question Walz was fielding appears to be along the lines of, 'What did you mean when you said the country was stolen by fascists?'

From there, it's just classic Walz. Fumbling, stumbling, stuttering, repeating himself ... and just plain making things up.

LOL. Exactly.

We're not sure what Walz is talking about here regarding people 'raiding Social Security.' As Donald Trump famously said about Joe Biden, we're not sure he knows what he is saying either.

It just got weirder and weirder.

This is the first I've heard of Nazis in Ohio. Was this in the news? — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) February 27, 2025

Ohio Nazis. We hate Ohio Nazis. Someone call the Blues Brothers.

There does appear to be an instance of some people carrying swastikas in Lincoln Heights recently [cough--Patriot Front Feds--cough], but we are not aware of people openly being dragged from their cars into the streets.

Maybe that was just Walz's wishful thinking. He and his wife must miss the time when BLM was burning down Minneapolis.

@GovTimWalz how about Antifa, BLM, Anti Jee groups attacking Colleges and Universities students, burning , and destroying buildings. Talk about Nazi like look in the Mirror — jmybuf (@jmybuf) February 27, 2025

Come on, man! You know the rules. That's (D)ifferent.

Why does Tim Walz always look like the old neighbor who just got caught banging someone's dog? https://t.co/YBdDc7qwq5 — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) February 28, 2025

OOF. Thanks, but no thanks for THAT mental image.

God this sack was of sh*t. Has nothing to do with “something in Ohio.” He got caught in a situation he felt comfortable in and now it’s going sideways on him. Anyone with half a sense of when someone’s lying can see he’s backpedaling.



Should be an interesting campaign. — America In Ruin (but 2nd US Revolution underway) (@AmericaInRuin) February 27, 2025

Walz is eligible to run for re-election in Minnesota next year, but he hasn't declared whether he will or not.

We kind of hope he does, not just for the laughs it will bring, but also because his lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, is even more certifiably insane than he is.

Maybe that’s because he’s been exposed to the entire country as a serial liar and a sashaying theater-kid creep of the highest order. More than just a knucklehead. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) February 27, 2025

Harris called picking Walz her best decision. https://t.co/P4uHfI9Hkt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 28, 2025

Ouch. That tracks.

A loser chosen as a running mate by a bigger loser who was chosen by an even bigger loser as a running mate who was chosen by the biggest loser as a running mate. What could go wrong? — Donelle Capriotti (@pumpwoman) February 27, 2025

From Obama choosing Biden to Biden choosing Harris to Harris choosing Walz, Democrat VP picks recently have been like a reverse Russian nesting doll of ever-increasing cringe.

I could only listen to like 10sec and had to bail. He did quote Wash. Post and the NYT, two of the most famous communist rags in this country. Comrade Tampon is in full bloom. https://t.co/qSTL8SLllL — papacass84 (@EdCassi66597481) February 28, 2025

We can't blame anyone for not being able to make it through the video.

But it's still funny just to watch it on mute and enjoy all of his grimaces as he is unable to answer the questions.

How did people vote for this man? What in the world is he blabbering about? https://t.co/DbTSkrMb65 — cj (@clarkf3nt) February 28, 2025

We have NO idea. But he sure did repeat the phrase 'Do better' more times than we can count.

Maybe the record inside his brain started skipping.

Good lord. Imagine if we had this clown instead of Vance.



🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/SG9txtA8he pic.twitter.com/a2riGSKCg5 — Libs Talking (@libs_talking) February 28, 2025

We prefer not to think about that alternate darkest timeline.

He should be the Dems' front-runner for '28! https://t.co/gu9o3GJ8of — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 28, 2025

HAHAHA.

God willing.

Anyway, we'll leave poor Tim Walz now, who is probably still rambling to himself today trying to come up with an answer that makes any kind of sense.

We just thought it would be fun to check in on him for a bit.

Yep. He's still as weird, incompetent, and embarrassing as ever.