And How Did That War Start? ABC News Disgraces Itself (Further) on the Anniversary of October 7

Yesterday, on the first anniversary of October 7, we saw so many heartbreaking tributes to the horrors that Israel -- and Jewish people across the world -- suffered on that dark day. Many families are still experiencing that horror as Hamas continues to keep many hostages in their clutches, living for a year in atrocious conditions and not being able to contact their loved ones. Hamas won't even let the Red Cross in to inspect the conditions of those hostages.

(Not that Hamas cares but this is a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Then again, so is taking civilian hostages in the first place, just so we're clear on who these terrorists truly are.)

Don't tell any of this to Western media, though. They don't care either. On the anniversary of October 7, did ABC News reflect on the barbaric practices of Hamas, on the Jews they massacred or their families, or even on trying to find out if any hostages are still alive?

Of course not. Here is the tweet and headline that ABC News ran with yesterday:

Monday marks one year since the Israel-Hamas war began.



A humanitarian crisis has since unfolded in Gaza, including the collapse of the health care system.



Read more: https://t.co/bYuYtMO1DP pic.twitter.com/JyH1FcnBN3 — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2024

Oh, really? There's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza? How did that happen, ABC? For that matter, how did this war begin?

Disgraceful.

We can think of a better tweet: 'Monday marks one year since Hamas effed around and found out.'

It gets even worse in the body of the story, with ABC using death tolls in Gaza provided by the Ministry of Health, which everyone knows is a PR arm of Hamas. But ABC repeats those numbers with no questions asked.

And this 'news outlet' also ignores the impact on Israel, while lamenting poor Gazans (who, as a reminder, cheered in the streets when terrorists brought the hostages back a year ago).

Since Hamas launched its surprise terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel responded by declaring war, thousands have reportedly been killed or injured. Israel has said its goal is to destroy Hamas and that it attempts to minimize civilian casualties as often as possible. Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis has unfolded in Gaza, including the collapse of the health care system. The strip is seeing shortages of food, clean water and medicine, and famine is said to be spreading throughout Gaza, according to the United Nations (U.N.).

Cry us a river, ABC.

Maybe the folks in Gaza should not attack music festivals in Israel — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) October 7, 2024

It's been a whole year and in that time Hamas hasn't surrendered and they haven't returned the hostages. — MrHumpty_MC (@MrHumpty_) October 7, 2024

For an entire year, it has been entirely within Hamas' power to end the 'humanitarian crisis.' All they had to do was surrender and return the hostages. They haven't.

Notably, ABC also fails to mention this simple fact.

It's horrible that Hamas, the duly elected government of Gaza, did exactly what they said they were going to do and sucked up all the resources gifted to it via international welfare into endless attacks on its neighbor. Maybe they should ceasefire. https://t.co/jCVx07Yw6D — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2024

The ABC article does mention how much aid has been poured into Gaza over the last year. It leaves out the part about how huge amounts of that aid have been provided by Israel and also neglects to note that Hamas seizes nearly every ounce of aid that comes in, as they have done since long before this war began.

But somehow, it's all still Israel's fault.

Yeah ... no.

The very definition of FAFO https://t.co/Wh33A68eEF — Chained_Fire🇺🇸 (@Chained_Fire) October 7, 2024

Hey @ABC --

That's what happens when Hamas shields its rocket launchers inside hospitals and schools.

Hey @ABC

Oct 7, 2023 wasn't the start of a WAR.

It was a brutal disgusting terror attack. https://t.co/f8yV94YwiI — SusannaDanna 🇺🇸🌞 (@SumatraSue) October 7, 2024

Yes, let's not forget how many munitions Israel has discovered in hospitals as they have methodically dismantled Hamas over the past year.

Whose responsibility is that, ABC?

You think you hate the media enough, but you don't, part one gagillion. https://t.co/CletWjzlll — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) October 7, 2024

One other thing ABC forgot to mention: Israel has conducted their military operations so carefully that they have achieved the lowest civilian death ratio in the history of modern warfare.

So, yes. We don't hate them nearly enough.

I have to wonder if ABC News had been a thing in the 1940s, in their reporting on the 1st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, would they have memorialized the event with photos of the Japanese. https://t.co/1zsF2JSPGQ — WSG (@WScottGordon) October 7, 2024

It was a different time then, but if we transported the modern media back to the start of World War II, the answer would be unequivocally 'Yes.'

The war began because barbarians brutally BY HAND up close and personal tortured and murdered 1200 people, including babies. How sickening that your first thought is for those who cheer on and support and ARE the attackers. Disgusting! — Ground Control to Major Nam💜 ⁷ (@bizteachroz) October 7, 2024

I’m so glad on the anniversary of thousands of innocent Israelis being murdered that you care to spend the day thinking about the people of Gaza. You know the people who killed the civilians on 10/7/23. Won’t anyone think of the terrorist organization and their health care needs? — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 7, 2024

Unbelievable framing. — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) October 7, 2024

Unbelievable and yet ... 100 percent predictable.

Where are the photos of the hostages and murdered Israelis? — Maureen Jones (@Tiquetonne) October 7, 2024

Nah, you won't get any of that.

What you will get, though, is ABC News correspondents going on air to talk about how it is Benjamin Netanyahu's fault that the hostages haven't been brought home:

.@JamesAALongman reports on the "huge amounts of pressure" Israeli PM Netanyahu is facing to bring the remaining Hamas-held hostages home, one year later.



"It's just a question of how susceptible he is to that pressure," Longman tells @MattGutmanABC. pic.twitter.com/JkBucfUGGg — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2024

If the subject matter wasn't so tragic, ABC's distortions here would be laughable.

Granted, we will concede that there is no point in trying to exert pressure on Hamas to return the hostages. At least not diplomatic pressure. As we mentioned earlier, they do not care because they are barbaric terrorists.

But that is all the more reason why ABC's framing of the first anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel is a complete disgrace. Because they are simply acting the part of Hamas' propaganda arm.

The header image for this article is a meme saying that ABC News should be ashamed of itself. And everyone who works there should.

But we all know they never will.