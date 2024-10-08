And How Did That War Start? ABC News Disgraces Itself (Further) on the Anniversary of October 7

WHOA! Biden THROWING Kamala Harris Under The Bus After She's Caught LYING About...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 08, 2024
AngieArtist

Yesterday, on the first anniversary of October 7, we saw so many heartbreaking tributes to the horrors that Israel -- and Jewish people across the world -- suffered on that dark day. Many families are still experiencing that horror as Hamas continues to keep many hostages in their clutches, living for a year in atrocious conditions and not being able to contact their loved ones. Hamas won't even let the Red Cross in to inspect the conditions of those hostages. 

(Not that Hamas cares but this is a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Then again, so is taking civilian hostages in the first place, just so we're clear on who these terrorists truly are.)

Don't tell any of this to Western media, though. They don't care either. On the anniversary of October 7, did ABC News reflect on the barbaric practices of Hamas, on the Jews they massacred or their families, or even on trying to find out if any hostages are still alive? 

Of course not. Here is the tweet and headline that ABC News ran with yesterday: 

Oh, really? There's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza? How did that happen, ABC? For that matter, how did this war begin? 

Disgraceful. 

We can think of a better tweet: 'Monday marks one year since Hamas effed around and found out.'

It gets even worse in the body of the story, with ABC using death tolls in Gaza provided by the Ministry of Health, which everyone knows is a PR arm of Hamas. But ABC repeats those numbers with no questions asked.

And this 'news outlet' also ignores the impact on Israel, while lamenting poor Gazans (who, as a reminder, cheered in the streets when terrorists brought the hostages back a year ago). 

Since Hamas launched its surprise terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel responded by declaring war, thousands have reportedly been killed or injured. Israel has said its goal is to destroy Hamas and that it attempts to minimize civilian casualties as often as possible.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis has unfolded in Gaza, including the collapse of the health care system. The strip is seeing shortages of food, clean water and medicine, and famine is said to be spreading throughout Gaza, according to the United Nations (U.N.).

Cry us a river, ABC. 

For an entire year, it has been entirely within Hamas' power to end the 'humanitarian crisis.' All they had to do was surrender and return the hostages. They haven't. 

Notably, ABC also fails to mention this simple fact. 

The ABC article does mention how much aid has been poured into Gaza over the last year. It leaves out the part about how huge amounts of that aid have been provided by Israel and also neglects to note that Hamas seizes nearly every ounce of aid that comes in, as they have done since long before this war began. 

But somehow, it's all still Israel's fault. 

Yeah ... no. 

Yes, let's not forget how many munitions Israel has discovered in hospitals as they have methodically dismantled Hamas over the past year. 

Whose responsibility is that, ABC? 

One other thing ABC forgot to mention: Israel has conducted their military operations so carefully that they have achieved the lowest civilian death ratio in the history of modern warfare. 

So, yes. We don't hate them nearly enough. 

It was a different time then, but if we transported the modern media back to the start of World War II, the answer would be unequivocally 'Yes.'

Unbelievable and yet ... 100 percent predictable. 

Nah, you won't get any of that. 

What you will get, though, is ABC News correspondents going on air to talk about how it is Benjamin Netanyahu's fault that the hostages haven't been brought home: 

If the subject matter wasn't so tragic, ABC's distortions here would be laughable. 

Granted, we will concede that there is no point in trying to exert pressure on Hamas to return the hostages. At least not diplomatic pressure. As we mentioned earlier, they do not care because they are barbaric terrorists. 

But that is all the more reason why ABC's framing of the first anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel is a complete disgrace. Because they are simply acting the part of Hamas' propaganda arm. 

The header image for this article is a meme saying that ABC News should be ashamed of itself. And everyone who works there should. 

But we all know they never will. 

