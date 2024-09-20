Human Pull-String Doll Kamala Harris Cannot Respond to a Simple Question About Border Security

Last night, walking ventriloquist dummy Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the battleground state of Michigan and it was every bit as cringe as you would expect.

Advertisement

Oprah began the 'hard-hitting interview' by demanding that the silent, nearly comatose audience FEEL THE DAMN JOY.

Kamala and Oprah sound like they're on ecstasy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VTVl4N0nhG — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 20, 2024

Yikes. Were they pumping halothane gas into the room through the vents?

As embarrassing as that was, it was nothing compared to Harris's failures when she was responding to questions. And, keep in mind, this was the most controlled environment possible, so there was zero chance that an actual adversarial question or follow-up would be asked.

And she still failed.

Take this question from one of the people in the audience who simply wanted to know how Harris would secure the border. He didn't ask anything challenging, like why Harris hasn't done anything about the border for the past three and a half years. He just asked for some specific steps. A pure softball.

And it was a disaster. Watch:

Kamala is asked about how she will secure the border and she can’t give an answer.



KAMALA HAS NO PLANS TO SECURE OUR BORDER pic.twitter.com/lAYxGDwjN1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 20, 2024

'What steps will you take to secure the border?'

'Well, I was a prosecutor and everything is Donald Trump's and the Republicans' fault.'

What?

Winfrey actually had to step in at the end of this clip and give Harris an answer (albeit a dishonest one) that the Democrat nominee couldn't come up with herself.

“What would be specific steps to strengthening the border?"



Kamala: “I was a prosecutor”



I honestly thought she was going to say “I grew up in a middle class family”😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/aT2kiKJhL7 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 20, 2024

HA. That would not have surprised us even a little bit.

Kamala memorizes and repeats these lines whenever she is asked about the border. It's such a disgraceful and disingenuous answer. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 20, 2024

It's true. This has been her exact answer anytime this issue has come up. We know that she and her staff are not capable of shame, but it is shameful to America.

Man: “what would be SPECIFIC steps to strengthening the border?”@KamalaHarris: … nothing specific at all pic.twitter.com/Clt87yMfaw — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) September 20, 2024

Person in the crowd asked Kamala Harris what she would do to strengthen security at the southern border.



Harris talked about Donald Trump opposing legislation about the border.



Oprah Winfrey then subtly asked Harris to answer the question about what she would do. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) September 20, 2024

Honestly, if Winfrey had not stepped in to save her, Harris might have rambled on for five more minutes without saying a single thing.

Justin, a voter from Michigan, asks Kamala Harris what she will do to strengthen the border.



Harris could secure the southern border right now as vice president and Border Czar, but instead she chooses to blame Congressional Republicans. pic.twitter.com/vxnsuERm0u — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

Not that we were expecting this from Winfrey or Harris's hand-picked audience, but it remains amazing that no one in the media will call out the fact that Harris is the vice president RIGHT NOW.

She may even be the acting President since they only wheel out Joe Biden to mumble a word or two every couple of weeks.

She can’t answer the question because she doesn’t want to secure the border. https://t.co/lryGCNg3u5 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 20, 2024

This, of course, is accurate, but it is something Harris cannot say out loud.

But she said it out loud when she was running for President in 2020 and openly announced that she wanted to decriminalize illegal border crossings. Now, she wants everyone to forget that. And to forget that she was Biden's border czar throughout this invasion.

Kamala: I would secure the border the same way I always secure borders; by bordering up the border with border boards. It may sound boring but border boards bore only the borderless borderers. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 20, 2024

BAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Good one.

Wife: "You keep saying you're going to do the dishes, but it's been 3.5 years and there are more dirty dishes than ever before. What are you going to do to make sure you do the dishes like you keep saying?



Husband: "You know my background, as a waiter and I worked next to a… — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

Husband: "You know my background, as a waiter and I worked next to a kitchen. So this is not a theoretical for me. I've actually eaten on dishes before, which actually had food on them. So I take very seriously the importance of having a clean kitchen and ensuring the cleanliness of this household."

LOL. Outstanding.

Pro tip though, fellas: Don't be that husband. Not unless you want to take a cast-iron frying pan to the noggin.

She knows people who are very proud of their lawns though! — Ketch (@ketchb) September 20, 2024

I swear to God I’m done with this. Does she ever answer a single question? I gave up alcohol, I shouldn’t have to put up with this garbage. — Kevin Blunt (@HuskerKev24) September 20, 2024

No one in America should have to put up with this garbage. And yes, it makes us want to have a drink or 10.

She humiliates herself over and over https://t.co/87eSaGQB94 — Julee (@iamtheonlyjulz) September 20, 2024

If you think she is stupid, just think of how stupid the people in the audience have to be to hear this and then still even think about voting for her.

“Let’s imagine a Border that can be, unburdened by the millions who we’ve already waved through it…..”



+Kamala, more or, less🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/wBMZdwN30T — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) September 20, 2024

HA.

It's an important reminder, however, that no matter how vapid Harris's 'unburdened by what has been' phrase sounds, it is actually representative of dangerous Marxist ideology.

Advertisement

She is the worst of both worlds. She is indoctrinated with Marxist beliefs but she is also incomprehensibly brainless.

We know there are millions of people -- like the ones sitting in that audience -- who will vote for her no matter what, but we hope that every independent voter in every swing state hears her speak like this.

We're confident that, if they do, they will make the smart decision -- the only decision -- on November 5.