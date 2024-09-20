Human Pull-String Doll Kamala Harris Cannot Respond to a Simple Question About Border Security

Kamala Harris Admits There's a BIG Problem With Her Plan to Bring Down...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on September 20, 2024
Twitchy

Last night, walking ventriloquist dummy Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the battleground state of Michigan and it was every bit as cringe as you would expect. 

Advertisement

Oprah began the 'hard-hitting interview' by demanding that the silent, nearly comatose audience FEEL THE DAMN JOY. 

Yikes. Were they pumping halothane gas into the room through the vents? 

As embarrassing as that was, it was nothing compared to Harris's failures when she was responding to questions. And, keep in mind, this was the most controlled environment possible, so there was zero chance that an actual adversarial question or follow-up would be asked. 

And she still failed. 

Take this question from one of the people in the audience who simply wanted to know how Harris would secure the border. He didn't ask anything challenging, like why Harris hasn't done anything about the border for the past three and a half years. He just asked for some specific steps. A pure softball. 

And it was a disaster. Watch:  

'What steps will you take to secure the border?'

'Well, I was a prosecutor and everything is Donald Trump's and the Republicans' fault.'

What? 

Winfrey actually had to step in at the end of this clip and give Harris an answer (albeit a dishonest one) that the Democrat nominee couldn't come up with herself. 

Advertisement

HA. That would not have surprised us even a little bit. 

It's true. This has been her exact answer anytime this issue has come up. We know that she and her staff are not capable of shame, but it is shameful to America. 

Honestly, if Winfrey had not stepped in to save her, Harris might have rambled on for five more minutes without saying a single thing. 

Advertisement

Not that we were expecting this from Winfrey or Harris's hand-picked audience, but it remains amazing that no one in the media will call out the fact that Harris is the vice president RIGHT NOW

She may even be the acting President since they only wheel out Joe Biden to mumble a word or two every couple of weeks. 

This, of course, is accurate, but it is something Harris cannot say out loud. 

But she said it out loud when she was running for President in 2020 and openly announced that she wanted to decriminalize illegal border crossings. Now, she wants everyone to forget that. And to forget that she was Biden's border czar throughout this invasion. 

BAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Good one. 

Advertisement

Husband: "You know my background, as a waiter and I worked next to a kitchen. So this is not a theoretical for me. I've actually eaten on dishes before, which actually had food on them.  So I take very seriously the importance of having a clean kitchen and ensuring the cleanliness of this household."

LOL. Outstanding. 

Pro tip though, fellas: Don't be that husband. Not unless you want to take a cast-iron frying pan to the noggin. 

No one in America should have to put up with this garbage. And yes, it makes us want to have a drink or 10. 

If you think she is stupid, just think of how stupid the people in the audience have to be to hear this and then still even think about voting for her. 

HA. 

It's an important reminder, however, that no matter how vapid Harris's 'unburdened by what has been' phrase sounds, it is actually representative of dangerous Marxist ideology. 

Advertisement

She is the worst of both worlds. She is indoctrinated with Marxist beliefs but she is also incomprehensibly brainless. 

We know there are millions of people -- like the ones sitting in that audience -- who will vote for her no matter what, but we hope that every independent voter in every swing state hears her speak like this. 

We're confident that, if they do, they will make the smart decision -- the only decision -- on November 5. 

