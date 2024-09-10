Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record

Yesterday, Twitchy told our readers about how CNN's Andy Kaczynski was reporting the truth about Kamala Harris and her history of radical policy positions, including defunding ICE, decriminalizing drugs, and even offering taxpayer funding for trans surgeries for illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

It's a little sad that conservatives have to celebrate when the media does its job and reports honestly about presidential candidates, but this is where we are. And, among the crowd at CNN, Kaczynski is one of the more objective reporters and actual journalists, rather than being a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party. Recently, his 'K-File' segment also reported how Harris used Donald Trump's border wall in her advertisements, despite previously having denounced the wall in very explicit terms.

When Twitchy's JustMindy wrote Kaczynski's new reporting yesterday, it was breaking news. But later that evening, CNN host Erin Burnett had him on her show OutFront to share his new K-File Report.

What happened after that was an absolute leftist meltdown on Twitter.

Our report on CNN tonight: NEW on CNN: On a 2019 ACLU questionnaire Kamala Harris said she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained immigrants, decriminalizing drug possession, and drastic cuts to ICE along with a pledge "end' immigrant detention. pic.twitter.com/KvsJrCTz4H — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) September 10, 2024

Burnett's final words at the end of this segment say it all, 'It's pretty incredible stuff.' No kidding. And not in a good way.

And remember that none of what Kaczynski reported here is something someone else said about Harris. These are answers she gave in a 2019 ACLU questionnaire. And then she re-affirmed some of those same positions in speeches.

But, on Twitter, the left completely lost their minds. How DARE CNN report on things Harris has actually said!

Here are some of our favorite frothing-at-the-mouth reactions.

This form was probably filled out by an intern. Give it a rest. https://t.co/Sw0Lt9Wkjr — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) September 10, 2024

LOL. Ahh, the old Joe Biden excuse. She doesn't stand for anything, an intern wrote it for her.

Of course, that doesn't explain how she said many of the same things herself in stump speeches in 2019, but we don't want to hurt Bruce's feelings too much with facts.

Digging up old dirt to stay relevant, eh? — Ali Minai (@barbarikon) September 10, 2024

'Old dirt.' It was less than five years ago. And she has never given a speech or answered press questions about any of these positions during the current campaign.

And Trump took $10 million from Egypt. Maybe look into that — SMH (@suehosanna) September 10, 2024

HA. It wouldn't be a leftist meltdown without some good old 'BUT TRUUUUUUUMP!' whataboutisms.

We'll only pause briefly on this point to mention that no one has ever proven that Trump accepted any money from Egypt. They just accused him of it and then demanded that he prove he didn't.

The left really doesn't understand how these things work.

So very very disappointed at what you have turned into. You've lost a fan. — PirateWenchArt Dissents🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@PirateWenchArt) September 10, 2024

Agreed. It is completely unacceptable for CNN to tell us things Harris herself has said.

Advertisement

You honestly can't make this stuff up.

And, granted, CNN has hemorrhaged viewers over the past decade, but somehow we think they'll be OK without 'PirateWench.'

“NEW ON CNN: Irrelevant factoids from the 2019 campaign that everyone has already disavowed” — Matthew DesOrmeaux (@authoridad) September 10, 2024

Really? Those positions have been 'disavowed'? Show us where. Because we cover Harris's campaign every day and we haven't seen anything like that.

Seriously who cares? Do better. — dofo (@DoFoLaTiDor) September 10, 2024

Yeah! Who cares that she's a Communist? All that matters is that Harris is 'brat' and she is spreading 'joy.' LOL.

Erin Burnett.....the journalist Donald Trump praised for smearing Kamala Harris... pic.twitter.com/pzgn3Ac2Sm — Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) September 10, 2024

HA. Erin Burnett is a MAGA GQPer!

CNN has become awful conservative, and so have you. Bashing a presidential candidate for past positions.



It’s possible for people to evolve, y’know. — Jacob R. Adkins 🇺🇦🌻 (@JacobRAdkins3) September 10, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Please read that tweet again. The copium is overflowing.

But if Harris has evolved, great. Let's hear her answer some questions on these subjects in a press conference. Why hasn't she held even one?

How are you allowed on CNN? — The Modern Rambler (@Modern_Rambler) September 10, 2024

'Allowed.' Leftists love them some authoritarian censorship.

Advertisement

So, her positions evolved with experience. Sounds reasonable. Meanwhile Trump is a 34x convicted felon who should be in prison. Not a hard choice. #HarrisWalz #BlueWave — 🌻Justice⚖Now 🌟🇺🇸 (@ChrisJustice01) September 10, 2024

FELON. [Drink.]

By the way, when you see leftists say this, feel free to remind them that Trump is not actually a convicted felon until he has been sentenced. It's a pesky little fact that drives the left batpoop insane, especially now that no potential sentencing will take place until well after the election (which means it won't take place at all if Trump wins).

She’s said she’s changed her views on some things since being VP. Silly story. — Sueinthenorth (@westtxskyisbest) September 10, 2024

Hey, Sue? She's never addressed these topics. Not once. The only thing she has talked about publicly is changing her position on fracking. And that was pretty unconvincing.

This dude is currently only doing hit jobs on Harris & nothing on Trump, I'm starting to think he's either a hard-core Trump supporter or a bigot. 🤬🤬 — Dachshund Lover (@DachshundLove17) September 10, 2024

Aaaaand there it is. The racist card. We were waiting for that one and the left never disappoints.

Never mind the fact that Kaczynski reports on Trump often. Because Trump actually talks to the media and answers their questions, including his. Why won't Kamala?

We should note that there were a lot of people on Twitter who were very complimentary of Kaczynski and Burnett for this reporting (and they weren't all die-hard Trump supporters). We wanted to focus on the lunatics who went rabid at this factual reporting.

Advertisement

Seasoned journalist Jesse Singal encapsulated the reactions pretty well:

A lot of idiots are mad at Kaczynski for doing his job https://t.co/fg5ODlkBFf — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 10, 2024

Yep. That about sums them up.

It can be pretty scary when we see the American media acting as apparatchiks. It's even scarier though to recognize that there are far too many Americans who want them to be that and nothing more.

Andy Kaczynski and Erin Burnett should be congratulated for doing journalism. There is a presidential debate tonight. Kamala Harris will have every opportunity to address these issues and more ... if she wants to. We're betting she doesn't.

Just as importantly, ABC News moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir will have every opportunity to be journalists as well and ask Harris about these positions.

Sadly, we're betting they won't either.