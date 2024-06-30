HAHAHAHAHA NO: Jacobin Mag Makes HILARIOUS Suggestion for Biden Replacement
Pro-Abort Doc Puts Women's Lives at Risk, Says Trump Will Ban Cancer Care...
Never Fear, Fellow Americans! Axios Reports Biden Is 'Dependably Engaged' from 10 am...
Decoding Fox News Does a Zapruder-Style Analysis of Trump Pulling an Eric Swalwell
Rep. Cori Bush Notes None of the Far-Right Justices Have Been Unhoused Single...
Rachel Bitecofer Would Spend $100 Million to Run This Biden Clip as an...
Flashback: USA TODAY Writer Predicted Trump Would Chicken Out of the Debate
New Conspiracy Just Dropped! Mean Girl Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Accuses CNN of Sabotaging...
FINAL HOURS: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
Rocky's a Fighter! Rep. Ro Khanna Wins the Ultimate Cringe Award Defending Biden's...
Axios: Biden Officials Typically Brush Off the President's 'Ordinary Brain Farts'
Hollywood Lefties Blame CNN for Biden’s Debate Performance
Keith Olbermann Calls for CNN to be Burned to the Ground
Did 'Middle Class Joe' Biden Tell the Folks at Waffle House Where He...

JOURNALISMING: Politico Says the Debate Did Not Help Donald Trump ... Except With the Vote

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on June 30, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We see some pretty amazing feats of journalism here at Twitchy. Not a day goes by that we don't cover some attempt by the legacy media to gaslight and just plain lie to the American public. 

Advertisement

But every once in a while, we see a piece of 'journalisming' so breathtaking, we simply have to sit back and stare at it in awe and wonderment. It's like the scene in the movie Contact, where Jodie Foster's character simply cannot believe what her eyes are beholding: 

Dear Twitchy readers, that was our reaction last night when we saw what Politico had written in an article describing the political fallout from Joe Biden's train-wreck performance in the presidential debate on Thursday

Gaze upon the following: 

Read that again: 'President Biden was hurt badly by the debate, but Donald Trump didn’t benefit on any measure, except the vote.'

We'll give you a minute to gather yourself ... and pick your jaw up off of the floor. 

The full Politico article -- in fairness -- does not pull any punches in describing how badly Biden performed. But the phrasing in this section, from a YouGovBlue survey of Democrat-leaning voters, is simply fantastic. The people surveyed were two-thirds in favor of Biden before the debate. Afterward, Biden left with barely half of them still committed to him. 

We suppose that the credit for the paragraph above really should go to YouGovBlue. But Politico selected that exact phrase -- and none other from the survey -- for its article. THAT is the highlight they wanted to include. 

Recommended

HAHAHAHAHA NO: Jacobin Mag Makes HILARIOUS Suggestion for Biden Replacement
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Indiana Jones is staring at it in awe, like a forbidden idol.

Indiana GIFfrom Indiana GIFs


First-ballot Hall of Famer. 

Nope. You weren't missing anything. They really said it. 

The joke is a classic for a reason. We just didn't think Politico would try to live it out. 

And then the hilarious analogies from Twitter began to pour in. 

Advertisement

OUCH on that analogy. 

The endless mocking comparisons all boil down to one truth: 'The vote' is THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS.

We feel you, Charlie. Our brains hurt too. 

The author of the article, Jared Mitovich, is listed as 'an intern at Politico.' So, maybe he didn't get paid? 

Please tell us he didn't get paid. 

Advertisement

We would like to apologize to the English language for the violence that was inflicted upon it by that sentence. 

LOL. The paragraph from Politico was exactly like the moment in the debate where Trump said to Jake Tapper, 'I really don’t know what he said ... I don’t think he knows what he said either.'

The depression phase is going to be off the chain. 

Don't try to make sense of it. Just bask in its glory. 

In fact, it is selfish of us to want to keep this screenshot all to ourselves. It needs to be shared with the world. It should be framed and given a place of honor in the Smithsonian so future generations can appreciate the wonder of America's 21st-century mainstream media as much as we do.

Just make sure to put it behind glass so climate alarmists don't throw soup on it. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN POLITICO POLLING PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HAHAHAHAHA NO: Jacobin Mag Makes HILARIOUS Suggestion for Biden Replacement
Amy Curtis
Pro-Abort Doc Puts Women's Lives at Risk, Says Trump Will Ban Cancer Care for Women of Child-Bearing Age
Amy Curtis
Rachel Bitecofer Would Spend $100 Million to Run This Biden Clip as an Ad in Every Swing State
Brett T.
Flashback: USA TODAY Writer Predicted Trump Would Chicken Out of the Debate
Brett T.
Reps. Nancy Mace and Tim Burchett Drop a METEOR on Civil Rights Activist's Definition of a Woman
Grateful Calvin
Never Fear, Fellow Americans! Axios Reports Biden Is 'Dependably Engaged' from 10 am to 4 pm
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HAHAHAHAHA NO: Jacobin Mag Makes HILARIOUS Suggestion for Biden Replacement Amy Curtis
Advertisement