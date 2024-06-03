Axios Poses the Burning Question: Why Do Grocery Prices 'FEEL' High? (Twitter's Got Answers)

Are you, like every American, feeling the pinch of high grocery prices? Are you frustrated and angry that your weekly grocery bill that was $100 just a few years ago is now close to $200 (or higher)? Are you dipping into your savings just for the luxury privilege of ... eating?

Well, don't worry, Twitchy readers. Axios is here to tell you that it just feels that way. Doesn't that make it all better?

Last night, Axios markets correspondent Emily Peck let us all know that inflation is really low and you should stop feeling bad about the cost of food.

Why grocery bills feel so high, even though food inflation is technically low https://t.co/ha60abvqVG — Axios (@axios) June 2, 2024

'Technically.' They simply do not have an ounce of shame in them, do they?

We're not sure why we want to be fair to Peck (maybe because we're honest and she is not), but 'technically,' she is correct that the rate of inflation (the traditional definition to define inflation) has slowed to 1.1 percent recently.

However, as another Axios reporter Felix Salmon has pointed out, that really doesn't matter because most people -- when they hemorrhaging cash to pay for food -- don't really differentiate inflation from prices. And why would they?

But even with all that context and fairness, why did Peck think it was remotely OK to tell people that prices just 'feel' high? Unless she herself was high when she wrote it.

This part right here answers your question pic.twitter.com/MUglVupJzn — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) June 3, 2024

Yes, Axios. That graphic that you put IN YOUR OWN TWEET kind of answers the question, doesn't it?

The blue line is also pretty revealing. It won't matter much to people that inflation has briefly dipped down to 1.1 percent when it spent AN ENTIRE YEAR over 8 percent, peaking at nearly 14 percent during that year.

Here's another chart that helped to explain the answer to Axios:

LOOK I HAVE A GRAPH THAT PROVES DEAR LEADER'S GLORIOUS ECONOMY IS THRIVING: https://t.co/4H6kqvknkJ pic.twitter.com/aidoo3p2ke — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 2, 2024

HA. That looks accurate.

I'm guessing grocery bills feel so high because of how much the bill is.



Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.



(also @physicsgeek because I hate his hemispheres) https://t.co/nCeeU4bJTl — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) June 2, 2024

All we know is that our wallets FEEL a lot lighter.

And it really is the word 'feel' that makes this so abominable, almost as though the media is disgracefully mocking everyone. (They wouldn't do that, would they?)

They "feel" high because they *are* high. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 2, 2024

"Why do grocery bills feel so high?" they vapidly ask, displaying a graph that shows food inflation is over 20% higher. https://t.co/ChDU34D89s — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 2, 2024

Oh my gosh. Shut up. You're pure evil. pic.twitter.com/VxFTsidi02 — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) June 3, 2024

That's fair. We all know the saying by now. 'No matter how much you hate journalists ...'

The Left is so invested in feelings over facts that even prices just exist as emotions. https://t.co/B7J5hG06hl — Stark (@Foldedspace) June 2, 2024

LOL. And you know what they say about facts caring about feelings.

Eggs are 15% since Trump left office. Do you know what eggs go in?



Almost everything. Wanna do sugar? Gas for Trucks?



How about you go wash dishes at a restaurant and quit playing Journo. — Shelnutt (@ttunlehs) June 2, 2024

In her short article, even Peck admits that prices are skyrocketing at restaurants, especially at fast food restaurants.

Way to dismiss the lived experience of the vast majority of Americans, you elitist snobs! We don’t hate the media enough, it seems. https://t.co/XqqEVS3DwY — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) June 3, 2024

And that's a SALE price. How do you think that makes people 'feel,' Axios?

Please keep saying this for the next 5 months https://t.co/Q8dvVK00ak — Mearsheimer Fan (@Real_Politik101) June 3, 2024

It is a testament to how out of touch the media is that they actually thought this would resonate with ANYONE. Even some leftists in the replies weren't buying it (though, of course, they blamed everything on 'corporate greed,' which somehow wasn't a thing before January 2021).

Mad Max knows. There is going to be so much attempted gaslighting from the corporate media over the next five months, we're not even sure we're ready for it. It's going to be worse than the armies of Mordor descending on Gondor.

People: “Grocery bills are killing me. Prices have really gone up!”

Axios: “Prices are up about 20% but inflation is dropping so it just feels higher.” pic.twitter.com/xeamd4fUuy — Crispus Attucks, Esq 🥃 (@cattucks1775) June 3, 2024

It sure feels like there is some 'fundamental transforming' going on, doesn't it?

Get ready for LOTS of that from the corporate media. They're going to be shoveling it out by the truckload as Biden's electoral prospects continue to tank.

We saved the best for last though. Even considering Peck's ridiculous headline that rightfully earned its ratio on Twitter, she saved the best for last in her gaslighting article, concluding with this:

The bottom line: Finding cheap eats is a challenge.

Wow. Just...wow. What a stunning conclusion. Did Peck arrive at that one all by herself or did the entire Axios newsroom help her? We're not sure we want to know the answer.

But we do know that when the next inevitable layoffs hit legacy media outlets, and people try to shame conservatives for being happy about it, all we have to do is point to this article from Emily Peck and say, 'This is why we're cheering.'