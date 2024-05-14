President Erdogan Admits Turkey Is Harboring Hamas, Says It's 'Upsetting' to Call Them Terrorists

Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on May 14, 2024
AngieArtist

Sometimes, in America, it can be difficult to understand what Israel is up against in terms of the survival of their nation and the Jewish people. But there is one very easy way to grasp their challenge: just look at a map. 

Advertisement

Israel is a tiny nation of 9 million people -- smaller than Massachusetts -- that is entirely surrounded by Islamic countries. And certainly, while not all of those nations are active enemies, dating back to the war of 1948, all of them have attacked Israel and tried to destroy it at one point or another. Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Yemen have all participated in attempts to end Israel. And that's not even counting the non-nation terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad (many of whom are supported or funded by some of the nations above). 

Luckily for Israel, there is a NATO country not far to the north that they can count on. Surely, Turkey understands Israel's right to exist, right? 

Right? 

Yeah, not so much, it turns out. 

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met in Ankara to try to ease tensions between the two nations. At a press conference, both leaders spoke about Israel's war against Hamas following the October 7 terrorist attacks. Mitsotakis said what you would expect any NATO country to say: Israel has a right to defend itself and Hamas are terrorists.

Then it was Erdogan's turn to speak. And, excuse us, but WTF? Watch:

Advertisement

Hamas murdered, raped, and took hostage Israeli civilians -- men, women, children, and babies -- on October 7, but calling them terrorists is 'upsetting'? And Turkey is harboring more than 1,000 members of Hamas?

This is a country we want in NATO? 

Obviously, everyone, even terrorist combatants, is entitled to receive medical care for injuries sustained in a war. But based on Erdogan's speech, we get the feeling that Turkey is not turning any of them over to Israel afterward. At best, Turkey is giving them safe harboring. At worst, they could eventually return them to the battlefield. 

Of course, none of this comes as a surprise given the person who was speaking. 

Yikes. When can Turkey be kicked out of NATO? 

And it got even worse than that, believe it or not. In a separate interview yesterday, Erdogan went full Godwin's Law and declared Benjamin Netanyahu a genocidal leader comparable to Hitler.

Erdogan accused Israel of targeting civilians, hospitals, and aid convoys, purposely starving Palestinians in the enclave, and turning Gaza into an 'open-air prison,' in an interview (Greek) with Greece’s Kathimerini daily.

'Netanyahu has reached a level that would make Hitler jealous with his genocidal methods,' he said.

Advertisement

With talk like that, Erdogan could practically be an American college student, ripping up his diploma. Is Hamas now running public relations for Turkey? 

Up is down, black is white, and Turkey is a failed state that is no friend to the West. 

With 'allies' like Turkey ...

The question of exactly HOW Hamas terrorists managed to get to Turkey is a critical one that demands answers. 

But don't count on Joe Biden demanding those answers of Turkey or Egypt. He probably thinks 'Erdogan' is the name of a kids' fantasy movie. 

Advertisement

Given Erdogan's history, yes. Hamas seems like just his cup of tea. 

That is a very sad -- and sobering -- truth right there. The weakness of the Biden administration (and, inevitably because of that, the weakness of NATO) could not be more obvious to the entire world. Friends can't trust America, and enemies know they have nothing to fear and can act with impunity. 

What's even more worrying is that Turkey seems to be sidling right on over to that second camp. 

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NATO TURKEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Advertisement
