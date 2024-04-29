Politico Is Shocked, SHOCKED That Conservatives Want to Make Babies, Not Abort Them

One of our favorite things to laugh at when mainstream media 'journalists' try to write about conservatives is how they love to use scaaaaaaary language to describe something completely normal or benign.

Advertisement

Sorry, did we say 'conservatives'? Of course, we meant 'FAR RIGHT EXTREMISTS.'

This weekend, Politico 'reporter' Gaby Del Valle pushed out a lengthy, multi-thousand-word exposé on the latest nefarious plot by the far right. Are you ready to hear the diabolical scheme?

Conservatives ... you may want to sit down for this ... think having lots of babies and whole families is a good thing. So good, in fact, that they are obsessed with it.

As we have said countless times in the past, no, we are not making this up. We wish we were. Have a look:

The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it.



Behind the scenes at the first “NatalCon” ⬇️https://t.co/kLHHmetUNr — POLITICO (@politico) April 28, 2024

Yes, it's true. Conservatives had a conference where they talked about the benefits of having and raising large families. Are they all on Merrick Garland's domestic terrorist watch list yet?

Of course, the NatalCon conference happened back in December, so we're not sure why it took Del Valle four months to report on it. Maybe she was busy trying to expose parents who speak out at school board meetings.

It’s early December, a few weeks before Christmas, and the hundred-odd people who have flocked to Austin for the first Natal Conference are here to come up with solutions. Though relatively small, as conferences go, NatalCon has attracted attendees who are almost intensely dedicated to the cause of raising the U.S. birth rate. The broader natalist movement has been gaining momentum lately in conservative circles — where anxieties over falling birth rates have converged with fears of rising immigration — and counts Elon Musk, who has nearly a dozen children, and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán among its proponents. Natalism is often about more than raising birth rates, though that is certainly one of its aims; for many in the room, the ultimate goal is a total social overhaul, a culture in which child-rearing is paramount.

Imagine the gall of people who think that raising families can improve society. Look, even that evil man Elon Musk is among their allies (as well as the left's favorite new version of Hitler, Viktor Orbán).

As the endless article goes on, check out the language Del Valle uses to describe the event [emphasis added to keywords by this writer]:

As the speakers chart their roadmaps for raising birth rates, it becomes evident that for the most dedicated of them, the mission is to build an army of like-minded people ...



Throughout it all, some religious conservative cultures have continued to see raising large broods as a divine mandate ...



Though few speakers explicitly mentioned race, the conference provided an opportunity for those with genuine concerns about population decline to join forces with, and perhaps be influenced by, those who espouse racist or regressive views.

LOL. We love that last part. Nobody mentioned race, but Del Valle is sure that they're all racists anyway. Because ... reasons.

Now, contrast the 'journalist's' language with the actual words of conference organizer William Dolan:

'I’m not trying to have grandkids so they can fund Medicare,' Dolan says. 'We’re here because we agree that people are beautiful, that life is beautiful, and that it should go on.'

The HORROR. How dastardly of him.

Advertisement

We're not going to waste your time with more excerpts from Del Valle's magnum opus here. Suffice it to say, it all goes on like that, trying to depict those who believe in large and strong (and yes, conservative) families are hell-bent on remaking society. And the left can't have that. They prefer that as many babies as possible are either aborted, transed, or raised in broken households.

Twitter, not surprisingly, took Del Valle and Politico to the woodshed with a MASSIVE ratio.

The left thrives on making completely normal things that have undergirded all of human history seem extreme and scary.



Oh, you think people should have kids? Well, you’re crazy, unlike the enlightened who think dudes can become women. https://t.co/14zt3JJ4n2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 29, 2024

NatalCon, that evil gathering, did not feature a single pregnant man among its speakers. So exclusionary.

BEWARE THE FAR RIGHT - THOSE EVIL BASTARDS ARE HAVING KIDS AND EVERYTHING!!! https://t.co/Zcka2PIvl8 — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) April 29, 2024

We're kind of disappointed that Del Valle didn't write her entire article in scary ALL CAPS.

Now say what the far-left is obsessed with doing to babies https://t.co/r61lOjg3C0 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 29, 2024

Oh, Politico doesn't want to talk about THAT.

They've just discovered our dastardly right wing plot to ensure the survival of the human species https://t.co/kUlTqrLUym — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

You just KNEW Matt Walsh is part of this far-right cabal. The man has SIX CHILDREN. He's obviously worse than Hitler.

Without children we have no future. Wouldn’t expect people that are hyper focused on killing babies, to understand this. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 28, 2024

We're going to keep having them and there's nothing you can do about it. Enjoy genetic suicide! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 28, 2024

The Twitter account Peachy Keenan was a speaker at NatalCon and maligned in the Politico article, so we can understand the saltiness in that tweet reply.

Imagine being against making babies https://t.co/2OqtEeXN5K — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 28, 2024

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Del Valle lives in New York City. And while we don't know for sure, we're betting she is single, childless, and has an entire basement filled with boxes of discount wine.

This says more about you than them. https://t.co/9zkcCCegeD — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 28, 2024

Don't it, though?

Continuation of the human race is considered far right.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/2hUTR0q0ea — Max von Side-Eye (@SvenTystnad) April 29, 2024

EVERYTHING normal is far-right these days. Staying fit, eating a healthy diet, exercising ... and having babies.

basically all behavior that’s healthy, normal, or successful will eventually be branded as “far right” https://t.co/mx735s7ilu — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 28, 2024

Advertisement

Pretty weird for a sexually reproducing species I guess! https://t.co/6714vFiR0Z — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 29, 2024

It's because the left doesn't like the word 'sex.' That has a biological and functional definition. They prefer the word 'gender' because it's completely made up and can mean anything they want it to mean.

Oh no, babies! Who could possibly like babies? They must be a far right plot. https://t.co/PZRhfCCpwi — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 29, 2024

We’ve now hit “wanting the species to survive is a far-right agenda” https://t.co/Y58h9VtKHf — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 28, 2024

It sort of makes sense when you realize that WE are the carbon the left wants to reduce.

Imagine being triggered by this. https://t.co/cYHRKJtDfe — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) April 28, 2024

Your daily reminder that large swathes of the media establishment has been taken over by a death cult https://t.co/Ay8SCxCElz — Liv Boeree (@Liv_Boeree) April 28, 2024

I like babies — Warty Hugeman (@wartyhugeman) April 28, 2024

HOW DARE YOU.

We might even go so far as to say, 'BOOMITY.'

aaaand just like that, our daughter makes her debut in @politico at only one year old. @jackmat100 and I couldn’t be more proud— she is, of course, disappointed to find herself misquoted so soon, too. She had much more than babbles to offer 😉 https://t.co/WZVwcBtqG9 pic.twitter.com/LwTseZO3re — Emma Waters (@emlwaters) April 28, 2024

Advertisement

LOL. We love it. A star is born. And yes, get used to it because if you are remotely conservative, the media will constantly misquote and demonize you.

BREAKING: Crazy Radical Right-Wingers Don’t Want to Kill Babies https://t.co/t5ETMOaHwQ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 29, 2024

I think I'm really starting to see why The Left advocate for abortion so much. Not because of "women's rights" but because they're afraid the Right will have too many kids that will become Right or Center leaning. So they want to eliminate that possibility as much as they can. https://t.co/vcAIMI0XL0 pic.twitter.com/AFE9fKkSDG — Savage Ratchet 🔞 (@YGuyCentral) April 29, 2024

Yeah, good luck with that strategy, leftists.

But this might have been our favorite reply of all of the thousands Politico received:

Really pisses in your grits that we’re happily married with lots of babies doesn’t it you muppet haired zoosexual weirdos https://t.co/GzoWEM3VgB — Kaya (@sisterinferior) April 28, 2024

HA. And now we're dead. We'll leave it at that.

Except to say that we saw the Muppet-Haired Zoosexual Weirdos open for Violent Femmes in 1989. They were awesome.