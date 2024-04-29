Politico Is Shocked, SHOCKED That Conservatives Want to Make Babies, Not Abort Them

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on April 29, 2024
Twitter

One of our favorite things to laugh at when mainstream media 'journalists' try to write about conservatives is how they love to use scaaaaaaary language to describe something completely normal or benign. 

Sorry, did we say 'conservatives'? Of course, we meant 'FAR RIGHT EXTREMISTS.' 

This weekend, Politico 'reporter' Gaby Del Valle pushed out a lengthy, multi-thousand-word exposé on the latest nefarious plot by the far right. Are you ready to hear the diabolical scheme? 

Conservatives ... you may want to sit down for this ... think having lots of babies and whole families is a good thing. So good, in fact, that they are obsessed with it. 

As we have said countless times in the past, no, we are not making this up. We wish we were. Have a look: 

Yes, it's true. Conservatives had a conference where they talked about the benefits of having and raising large families. Are they all on Merrick Garland's domestic terrorist watch list yet? 

Of course, the NatalCon conference happened back in December, so we're not sure why it took Del Valle four months to report on it. Maybe she was busy trying to expose parents who speak out at school board meetings. 

It’s early December, a few weeks before Christmas, and the hundred-odd people who have flocked to Austin for the first Natal Conference are here to come up with solutions. Though relatively small, as conferences go, NatalCon has attracted attendees who are almost intensely dedicated to the cause of raising the U.S. birth rate. The broader natalist movement has been gaining momentum lately in conservative circles — where anxieties over falling birth rates have converged with fears of rising immigration — and counts Elon Musk, who has nearly a dozen children, and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán among its proponents. Natalism is often about more than raising birth rates, though that is certainly one of its aims; for many in the room, the ultimate goal is a total social overhaul, a culture in which child-rearing is paramount.

Imagine the gall of people who think that raising families can improve society. Look, even that evil man Elon Musk is among their allies (as well as the left's favorite new version of Hitler, Viktor Orbán). 

As the endless article goes on, check out the language Del Valle uses to describe the event [emphasis added to keywords by this writer]:

As the speakers chart their roadmaps for raising birth rates, it becomes evident that for the most dedicated of them, the mission is to build an army of like-minded people ...

Throughout it all, some religious conservative cultures have continued to see raising large broods as a divine mandate ...

Though few speakers explicitly mentioned race, the conference provided an opportunity for those with genuine concerns about population decline to join forces with, and perhaps be influenced by, those who espouse racist or regressive views.

LOL. We love that last part. Nobody mentioned race, but Del Valle is sure that they're all racists anyway. Because ... reasons. 

Now, contrast the 'journalist's' language with the actual words of conference organizer William Dolan: 

'I’m not trying to have grandkids so they can fund Medicare,' Dolan says. 'We’re here because we agree that people are beautiful, that life is beautiful, and that it should go on.'

The HORROR. How dastardly of him. 

We're not going to waste your time with more excerpts from Del Valle's magnum opus here. Suffice it to say, it all goes on like that, trying to depict those who believe in large and strong (and yes, conservative) families are hell-bent on remaking society. And the left can't have that. They prefer that as many babies as possible are either aborted, transed, or raised in broken households. 

Twitter, not surprisingly, took Del Valle and Politico to the woodshed with a MASSIVE ratio. 

NatalCon, that evil gathering, did not feature a single pregnant man among its speakers. So exclusionary. 

We're kind of disappointed that Del Valle didn't write her entire article in scary ALL CAPS. 

Oh, Politico doesn't want to talk about THAT. 

You just KNEW Matt Walsh is part of this far-right cabal. The man has SIX CHILDREN. He's obviously worse than Hitler. 

The Twitter account Peachy Keenan was a speaker at NatalCon and maligned in the Politico article, so we can understand the saltiness in that tweet reply. 

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Del Valle lives in New York City. And while we don't know for sure, we're betting she is single, childless, and has an entire basement filled with boxes of discount wine.  

Don't it, though? 

EVERYTHING normal is far-right these days. Staying fit, eating a healthy diet, exercising ... and having babies. 

It's because the left doesn't like the word 'sex.' That has a biological and functional definition. They prefer the word 'gender' because it's completely made up and can mean anything they want it to mean. 

It sort of makes sense when you realize that WE are the carbon the left wants to reduce. 

HOW DARE YOU. 

We might even go so far as to say, 'BOOMITY.'

LOL. We love it. A star is born. And yes, get used to it because if you are remotely conservative, the media will constantly misquote and demonize you. 

Yeah, good luck with that strategy, leftists. 

But this might have been our favorite reply of all of the thousands Politico received: 

HA. And now we're dead. We'll leave it at that. 

Except to say that we saw the Muppet-Haired Zoosexual Weirdos open for Violent Femmes in 1989. They were awesome. 

