Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes Write Themselves

Welp. It's officially desperation time for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign. The economy is a hot mess, crime is a train wreck, and the border is a dumpster fire. Don't even get us started on foreign policy. We're running out of cute, slang analogies. We'll just call that one a catastrophe that could blow up into full-scale conflagration at any moment.

It looks like it's time to call in the pros from Dover.

So, naturally, the Biden campaign is turning to ... The Lincoln Project.

Uh-oh.

According to pollster Patrick Ruffini yesterday, the campaign is now bringing the brainchild of Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen, and the disgraced John Weaver 'in-house' to try to consult on strategies to irritate Donald Trump. Because that always works out, right?

The Biden campaign is bringing the Lincoln Project in-house with messaging designed to get under Trump’s skin, but a study from the main Democratic SuperPAC in 2020 showed that their ads didn’t work. https://t.co/CtzCO1fzES — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) April 8, 2024

We all know the sordid history of The Lincoln Project. No need to rehash all of the vomitous details of Weaver's grooming operation and the subsequent efforts by the other founders to cover it up. The article from The Wrap that Ruffini links to is actually from 2020 and doesn't get into that. Instead, it focuses on how The Lincoln Project completely failed in its stated mission during the 2020 election cycle.

Despite the attention and likes The Lincoln Project’s attack ads against Donald Trump received on social media, it turns out they didn’t do much at all to persuade battleground voters to support Joe Biden, according to a study by a top Democratic Super PAC ... Priorities USA conducted an experiment to look at the effectiveness of five of the Lincoln Project’s ads during the most recent election cycle ... The Democratic Super PAC found that the more popular an ad was on Twitter, measured through likes and retweets, the less likely it was to persuade a battleground voter to vote for Biden over Trump, according to the Daily Beast. The most viral ad on Twitter that experiment included, which had over 116,000 retweets and more than 210,000 likes, performed the worst when it came to persuading voters.

And this is who Biden wants to advise him in 2024. LOL.

Do you think Twitter had some fun with this yesterday? That's like asking if Rick Wilson has a Confederate flag cooler.

Well, with the Democrats support for bizarre, perverted freaks, it seems like a match made in, will not heaven, but someplace were perverted freaks hang out. https://t.co/Yv0eCTiI5w — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 8, 2024

You'd think that if your son nicknamed you 'Pedo Peter,' you might think twice about bringing in an organization that operates out of an unmarked white van with 'Free Candy' written on the side.

Biden and the Lincoln Project are a good match. I hear this is what they'll be driving around town instead of THE BEAST. pic.twitter.com/ku7BhyFasq — Sam Wize (@SamWizen) April 8, 2024

Yep. That's the one.

I see they are going after the young voters. pic.twitter.com/0cD6iUlGsF — RGallegos (@gallegosr) April 8, 2024

OOF. You should have deleted that tweet, Rick.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: the best thing that could ever happen to Navy, Biden's seventh grandchild (that he doesn't acknowledge) is that she NEVER meets a member of the Biden family, least of all the patriarch.

The Lincoln Project will fit right in with the rest of the White House Groomers — reply guy (@fatally_yourz) April 8, 2024

Because they are Pedo-supporting morons. We see them for who they really are. pic.twitter.com/qiprWoIXYQ — Time to get Serious (@YouVoted4it) April 9, 2024

We've ALL got our eyes on this unholy alliance.

But setting aside the disastrous optics here, it's even funnier that Biden, in his flailing panic, is bringing in such epic failures as the grifters at The Lincoln Project.

The Media: "Biden has all this money to spend to take down Trump!"



The Biden Campaign: "Let's hire the most ineffective messengers of 2020." https://t.co/BRBavyoQSA — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 8, 2024

It's a great strategy ... for Underpants Gnomes.

It will never not be funny that there are people in this world who think the Lincoln Project has had any kind of impact on any election. https://t.co/jb1rFBzCXQ — Bottom of a Heartbreak (@JoeDan1024) April 8, 2024

Well, technically, they HAVE had an impact on one election we know of, just not the impact they intended.

Glenn Youngkin thanks them for their service: pic.twitter.com/CTZEXPWqeS — B31918 (@B31918) April 8, 2024

We're old enough to remember the Virginia gubernatorial election in 2021 when The Lincoln Project paid a bunch of Democrat volunteers to dress up as 'white supremacists' (including one black white supremacist, LOL) and stand in front of Youngkin's bus to pretend they were his supporters.

It took the internet all of about 10 seconds to debunk that lie and, while that incident likely wasn't the tipping point that put Youngkin over the top, it definitely helped.

From all of Virginia, thank you, Lincoln Project.

For God's sake, stop taking The Grifters' Project seriously https://t.co/Le3ieIyUoL — Richard Hamilton🗽 (@Richard80088827) April 8, 2024

No, no, no. Let them cook. In the words of Sun-Tzu, 'Never interrupt your opponent while he is in the middle of making a mistake.'

I'm now convinced they are actively trying to lose 2024 https://t.co/WdHEhVflm5 — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) April 8, 2024

If the Biden campaign WAS trying to lose, what would they be doing differently?

If Biden’s campaign has indeed resorted to relying on the Lincoln Project grifters, then Trump can go ahead and start measuring the drapes in the Oval Office. https://t.co/94nqK8IAZk — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) April 8, 2024

Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves here. There's a long way to go between April and November. But consulting with The Lincoln Project surely is an indication that the Biden campaign has no idea what it's doing.

Election Day will come soon enough. For now, we're just happy for another opportunity to laugh at the scandal-ridden frauds in The Lincoln Project.

