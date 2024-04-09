Oh, Boy: Biden's Campaign Is Consulting With The Lincoln Project and the Jokes Write Themselves

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on April 09, 2024

Welp. It's officially desperation time for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign. The economy is a hot mess, crime is a train wreck, and the border is a dumpster fire. Don't even get us started on foreign policy. We're running out of cute, slang analogies. We'll just call that one a catastrophe that could blow up into full-scale conflagration at any moment. 

It looks like it's time to call in the pros from Dover.

So, naturally, the Biden campaign is turning to ... The Lincoln Project. 

Uh-oh. 

According to pollster Patrick Ruffini yesterday, the campaign is now bringing the brainchild of Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen, and the disgraced John Weaver 'in-house' to try to consult on strategies to irritate Donald Trump. Because that always works out, right?

We all know the sordid history of The Lincoln Project. No need to rehash all of the vomitous details of Weaver's grooming operation and the subsequent efforts by the other founders to cover it up. The article from The Wrap that Ruffini links to is actually from 2020 and doesn't get into that. Instead, it focuses on how The Lincoln Project completely failed in its stated mission during the 2020 election cycle. 

Despite the attention and likes The Lincoln Project’s attack ads against Donald Trump received on social media, it turns out they didn’t do much at all to persuade battleground voters to support Joe Biden, according to a study by a top Democratic Super PAC ... Priorities USA conducted an experiment to look at the effectiveness of five of the Lincoln Project’s ads during the most recent election cycle ... The Democratic Super PAC found that the more popular an ad was on Twitter, measured through likes and retweets, the less likely it was to persuade a battleground voter to vote for Biden over Trump, according to the Daily Beast. The most viral ad on Twitter that experiment included, which had over 116,000 retweets and more than 210,000 likes, performed the worst when it came to persuading voters.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Geraldo and Keith Olbermann Battle Over Larry David
FuzzyChimp
And this is who Biden wants to advise him in 2024. LOL. 

Do you think Twitter had some fun with this yesterday? That's like asking if Rick Wilson has a Confederate flag cooler. 

You'd think that if your son nicknamed you 'Pedo Peter,' you might think twice about bringing in an organization that operates out of an unmarked white van with 'Free Candy' written on the side. 

Yep. That's the one. 

OOF. You should have deleted that tweet, Rick. 

We've said it before and we'll say it again: the best thing that could ever happen to Navy, Biden's seventh grandchild (that he doesn't acknowledge) is that she NEVER meets a member of the Biden family, least of all the patriarch. 

We've ALL got our eyes on this unholy alliance. 

But setting aside the disastrous optics here, it's even funnier that Biden, in his flailing panic, is bringing in such epic failures as the grifters at The Lincoln Project.

It's a great strategy ... for Underpants Gnomes.

Well, technically, they HAVE had an impact on one election we know of, just not the impact they intended.

We're old enough to remember the Virginia gubernatorial election in 2021 when The Lincoln Project paid a bunch of Democrat volunteers to dress up as 'white supremacists' (including one black white supremacist, LOL) and stand in front of Youngkin's bus to pretend they were his supporters. 

It took the internet all of about 10 seconds to debunk that lie and, while that incident likely wasn't the tipping point that put Youngkin over the top, it definitely helped.

From all of Virginia, thank you, Lincoln Project. 

No, no, no. Let them cook. In the words of Sun-Tzu, 'Never interrupt your opponent while he is in the middle of making a mistake.'

If the Biden campaign WAS trying to lose, what would they be doing differently? 

Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves here. There's a long way to go between April and November. But consulting with The Lincoln Project surely is an indication that the Biden campaign has no idea what it's doing. 

Election Day will come soon enough. For now, we're just happy for another opportunity to laugh at the scandal-ridden frauds in The Lincoln Project.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
