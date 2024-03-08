Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom

Recently, the city of Portland, Oregon, exhibited a moment of sanity when city officials decided to reverse a law they had enacted in 2020 that basically decriminalized all drugs. The results of that law were extremely predictable (everyone did, in fact, predict it). Crime escalated, drug use became rampant, overdoses soared, and the city descended even further into chaos than it already had.

Advertisement

But if you were fooled into thinking that Portland may have regained a modicum of common sense, you can rest easy: it has not.

Yesterday, independent journalist Andy Ngô broke the news that a Portland area woman has been convicted and sentenced to two years probation and community service for 'misgendering' a man. A man who was TRYING TO GO INTO THE WOMAN'S BATHROOM.

BREAKING Ngo report: A woman has been convicted by a Portland, Ore. jury of criminal harassment and a hate crime after she misgendered and confronted a trans person using the women's bathroom.



Cassandra McIntyre told Riis Larsen (pictured below), a far-left trans activist… pic.twitter.com/CqA1nR1Hjf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 7, 2024

Cassandra McIntyre told Riis Larsen (pictured below), a far-left trans activist formerly known as Ronald A. Larsen, that they're a man and to "get out" after the male allegedly shoved another person to cut in line for the women's toilet. The jury saw video of McIntyre lightly shoving Larsen during the confrontation. She was sentenced to two years probation plus community service—longer than what convicted violent BLM-Antifa rioters and arsonists received in Multnomah County.



Larsen is a self-identified Marxist "queer demi-binary trans woman" who posts online often about transphobia.

As the pictures in Ngô's tweet clearly show, Larsen IS a man. And he was violently shoving women aside to try to use their bathroom.

But pay close attention to the first screenshot Ngô posted there. One of the two crimes McIntyre was convicted of was 'bias crime in the second degree.'

WHAT? 'Bias crime'?

What in the George Orwell nightmare scenario is going on in Portland??

Ngô continued:

I sent the office of @DAMikeSchmidt a media inquiry about its aggressive and successful prosecution of a woman who misgendered a trans activist at a women's bathroom in Portland, Ore. The prosecution repeatedly brought attention to the misgendering during the trial to argue that… pic.twitter.com/oDGaxZ6Iop — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2024

@DAMikeSchmidt I sent the office of a media inquiry about its aggressive and successful prosecution of a woman who misgendered a trans activist at a women's bathroom in Portland, Ore. The prosecution repeatedly brought attention to the misgendering during the trial to argue that it was a second-degree bias crime. In Multnomah County, is misgendering a crime?



'YOU ARE COMMANDED to arrest the above-named defendant forthwith and bring said defendant before me'

Wow. The Ministry of Love is out in full force in Portland. And, apparently, the First Amendment no longer exists. They just make up their own laws. (Kind of like 'CHAZ' in the neighboring city of Seattle a couple of years ago, and that was just a great success all around.)

Advertisement

What absolute garbage is this?? Thanks to @MrAndyNgo for reporting https://t.co/yu7JFat1WX — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 7, 2024

Megyn Kelly always has the best summations of insanity like this.

But lots of others on Twitter had plenty of thoughts as well.

Hate crime for misgendering. RIP Oregon. https://t.co/V94SQmW7c9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 7, 2024

In 2022, Biden’s DOJ gave Multnomah County $400,000 to seek out and prosecute more “hate crimes”.



The grant established a “specialized bias DDA”, and lays out an estimated quota on prosecuted hate crimes (10 in years 1-2, 15 in year 3, 20 in year 4)



(https://t.co/Mu4kl64b6d) https://t.co/SVkzaXECjB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 7, 2024

Additional money to prosecute 'hate crimes.' To a city that not long ago wanted to defund and abolish the police. And a city that was recently overrun by drug crime.

But never mind any of that. They have to punish the woman who got angry with a man who wanted to expose himself to women in the bathroom.

Maybe Portland should start doing ALL the drugs again.

If you don't let adult men use the bathroom with your daughters, you will be put in jail.

Say goodbye to public restrooms for women ... along with safety in prisons, women's sports, and everything else we've fought so hard to win.

The left does not care about women's rights. And,… https://t.co/ShbR6Hq4Zu — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

The rest of that tweet reads, '... And, there are much bigger aspects of women's rights on the table than abortion.'

The right to kill babies seems to be the only thing that the left wants to protect when it comes to women. Biden said as much in his State of the Union last night when he DIRECTLY threatened the justices on the Supreme Court over the issue of abortion.

But actually protecting women's spaces and privacy? No, they don't care about that.

You will be forced, under threat of being jailed, to comply with the tenets of the new religion https://t.co/wepEG9p3BD — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 7, 2024

That's what cults do. Obey or die.

Portland, Oregon is now convicting people for misgendering transgender people. Apparently it's a hate crime. Have they no regard for the First Amendment? https://t.co/s98j4zenLG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2024

The Biden DOJ is prosecuting pro-life advocates for singing in front of abortion centers. So, no. They not only have zero regard for the First Amendment, they are actively showing their contempt for it.

Let's not forget that before the State of the Union last night, a literal army of pro-Hamas protestors obstructed the streets in Washington, D.C., trying to hinder the speech from even happening. There were no arrests.

But when a gold star father stood up at the SOTU to protest Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the death of that father's son, he was immediately arrested.

Advertisement

I will not be compelled to lie about men being women via gender and I will not call them she. Put me in jail, I won't be gaslit

WOMEN are a sex class. We are an all-female demographic. No males are women, no females are non-women and no one is non-binary https://t.co/zH06MmQHno — Exxster Ultra adjacent (@exxster) March 8, 2024

Why would anyone in their right mind live in Oregon? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 7, 2024

That is a very good question.

Leave these places immediately — The Chemist 2.0 (@jacek_kapu94021) March 8, 2024

And that is a very good answer to that question. Abandon these blue Marxist cities and let them fester.

Dear America,

You are risking your life if you set foot in Oregon. https://t.co/n6Gt4I89IY — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 7, 2024

At the very least, you are risking your freedom. But we've also seen how violent the trans activist community is so, yeah. Probably risking your life too.

Excellent. Now McIntyre can move forward with…



18 U.S. Code § 242 - Deprivation of rights under color of law



Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District… https://t.co/CReCp1cfk5 — Toshiro Grendel (@ToshiroGrendel) March 7, 2024

We can understand if McIntyre -- who has probably been more traumatized by this entire incident than the 'trans woman' ever was -- wants to put this behind her.

Advertisement

But we need some good, strong Constitutional, First Amendment attorneys to step in and take up her case.

Because this is much bigger than a two-year probation sentence. This is about protecting the right to free speech.

Just as importantly, it is about protecting the right to be a woman. And to be sane.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!