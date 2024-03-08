Irony Alert: RuPaul's Online Bookstore Against Banning Books ... Bans Books From Conservatives

Well, well, well. It seems as though the leftists who are screeching every day about 'banned books' aren't all that timid about banning books after all.

In a purely delicious bit of irony, news came out today that RuPaul's online book marketplace Allstora -- which the celebrity drag queen created specifically to 'fight censorship' -- has banned books written by conservative authors from the platform.

RuPaul created an online bookstore to fight against "book bans." On his website he claims "the censorship of ANY book is incompatible with the survival of Democracy", and promised to carry ALL books.



@MattWalshBlog ... The Left was so triggered and forced them to remove my book, @AbigailShrier 's book, 's book, and many other Conservative authors. The anti-book banning site is banning books!

Yes, that irony, she be thicker than a London fog.

Here is more from The Post Millennial:

Abigail Shrier has a new book out, but you won't find it at RuPaul's Allstora online book shop, because that book has apparently been banned. When Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren't Growing Up was first released, it was available on Allstora, albeit with a note. Now, it's just gone.



Shrier's book is a deep discussion about talk therapy, social-emotional learning, and gentle parenting, all of which Shrier posits may be leading to bad outcomes for our children ... But what if it's actually the mental health industry and mental health providers who are causing the gravest damage? It is those in the mental health industry who are often the gateway into divergent gender identities, which can lead to drugs and surgeries.



This is not a question Allstora thinks should be answered, apparently. And so in response, they removed the book from their store after issuing a testament on their dedication to banned books.

Oops.

And now, in addition to Shrier's book, 'Bad Therapy,' Walsh's best-selling children's book, 'Johnny The Walrus,' and Chaya Raichik's best-selling book, 'No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern' have both disappeared from Allstora. POOF.

The rules are (D)ifferent for them, get it?

The hypocrisy only gets more brazen and laughable when you hear RuPaul talk about why he created Allstora in the first place.

'Allstora is supporting authors. It is supporting you, all voices everywhere. This is a platform that I am in love with, because the conversation needs to move forward, it really does, through books, through conversations, through community.'

But only some authors, and some conversations, right RuPaul?

There's a word for that that you like to use a lot. It starts with 'B' and ends with 'anning.'

As James Lindsey himself says all the time, 'The iron law of woke projection never misses.'

Yes, that is generally how the woke (or communist) mind views anything and anyone who is non-woke (or non-communist).

Except even The Twilight Zone made more sense than your average leftist.

Children are only allowed to read the books that the left tells them to read and nothing else. Why do you think the left has also tried to ban To Kill A Mockingbird and Huckleberry Finn? Or why they are trying to 'revise' Roald Dahl's children's books for 'a modern audience'?

OK, before you laugh at this, yes, we checked. While the actual text of Mein Kampf is not available on Allstora, there are SEVERAL books about Mein Kampf on the website ... and not all of them are overtly critical.

Way to go, RuPaul. Just outstanding.

Of course, the supreme gaslighting in all of this is that RuPaul's claim that conservatives are 'banning books' is complete nonsense. People, parents in particular, want some books (especially the pornographic ones that the trans community specializes in) restricted from young children and from school libraries.

RuPaul knows there is no 'ban.' Just like what his store Allstora is doing is not a 'ban.' That store is free to sell whatever books it wants to and not sell those it doesn't want to.

But the left started this game by shouting 'BOOK BAN' as loud as they could to whomever they could. And if that's the game they want to play, then we'll make sure they play by THEIR rules. They don't get to Calvinball this one.

So, in that spirit, RuPaul and Allstora, we beg you: stop banning books. To use another one of your favorite words, that's pretty 'fascist' of you, don't you think?

