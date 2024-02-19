ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ: Activists Try to Shame Sig Sauer for New Ad, but Twitter Responds With 'HELL YEAH'

One of the funniest things that happens on Twitter (and it happens regularly) is when a leftist group tries preaching to their choir with some self-righteous take, but conservative Twitter gets a hold of it instead and shows the left that they are not, in fact, the good guys. Heck, moments like that are half the reason it's so much fun to work for Twitchy.

Yesterday, we saw a great example of this when Everytown -- a group that CLAIMS they are just for 'common sense' gun reform and ending gun violence, but actually embraces pretty much every liberal lie about guns you have ever heard -- sent out a tweet trying to shame Sig Sauer for a new advertisement.

Sig Sauer, an assault weapons manufacturer, dangerously equates American revolutionaries with today's AR-15 owners in their latest ad, saying, "Our freedom is once again in question" regarding gun regulations.



Sig's answer for that "tyranny"? More AR-15s.https://t.co/VH0OVUywKU — Everytown (@Everytown) February 18, 2024

The article Everytown is linking to is a completely dishonest hit piece from SmokingGun.org, so you probably shouldn't waste your time reading it (except for amusement). Instead, just watch the ad and judge for yourself.

Damn. That nearly brought a tear to our eye. Especially the last four spoken words: 'Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.'

The ad was created to promote Sig Sauer's new M400 TREAD rifle, and we really kind of want one of those now.

Of course, Everytown and Smoking Gun's attempt to take down Sig Sauer ... didn't exactly go as planned. Despite Everytown's nearly 300,000 followers on Twitter, they received almost no replies in support of that effort.

Instead conservatives -- who understand that the content of the ad is EXACTLY why the Second Amendment was written in the first place -- took over the tweet.

This ad is awesome, thanks so much for sharing it! https://t.co/N0CaZCEalP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 19, 2024

Right? We may have never even seen it if they hadn't shown it to us. Thank you, Everytown.

Good. Every law abiding American citizens should have a fully automatic rifle. https://t.co/sutLj7viMe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 18, 2024

I happen to own quite a few of Sig’s fine arms. Time to get another one. @Everytown actually did some good sharing this ad. https://t.co/xYnaZ9lhHg — Vincent Parry, A Pirate way over 40. (@VincentParry2) February 19, 2024

It's not what they had intended. But we're sure Sig Sauer is thanking them for showing more people the new M400.

And then, the memes and the gifs took over.

For those who don't speak Spanish, the text above the GIF here reads, 'I feel it, more freedom.' Indeed.

The only problem will be whether Sig Sauer can keep enough M400s in stock for all the people who will be ordering them after seeing the ad.

I wonder how long until you lock the comments after getting ratioed harder than this meme....🤔 pic.twitter.com/KtslkCwSvq — Swarm Fren (@Sevens_Trick) February 18, 2024

As of this morning, Everytown has not turned off replies yet. They may realize that will only make it worse for them.

Based Sig Sauer pic.twitter.com/NcuoWI2SI1 — Nathan Barnes (@nbarnes84) February 18, 2024

It is. Groups like yours prove why we need them. pic.twitter.com/Y0BpB6YeVW — Exposing Friends to Extremist Content (@ShawnSwafford2) February 18, 2024

In common use for lawful purposes. pic.twitter.com/gtoXHTXgTJ — 𝙂𝙪𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙘𝙠 🖖 (@GunfighterSpoc1) February 18, 2024

Whenever criminals use guns unlawfully -- yes, often to tragic results -- the response from the left is always to take away OUR guns, never to enforce existing laws and punish the actual criminals more harshly.

Every. Time.

And it's more than a little bit revealing as to their true objectives.

It's like the left has never read any of the reasoning of the founders. Just kidding, it's not 'like' that, it invariably IS that. Fortunately, lots of users on Twitter HAVE read those words.

But the Second Amendment was only written for muskets ... or something.

Hell yeah is right. In fact, we think we should watch the ad one more time, just for good measure.

Just as good as the last time we watched it. Maybe even better.

Finally, if you're making the mistake of thinking, 'Well, maybe Everytown's intentions were good here, but they just didn't say it properly,' (as if linking to SmokingGun.org didn't already disprove that), consider that Sig Sauer debuted the ad three weeks ago, on January 25.

But Everytown and Smoking Gun did not try to shame them for the ad until just yesterday, AFTER the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

They don't care about 'safe communities,' they want to take your guns.

Thankfully, Twitter told them yesterday, -- quite emphatically, 'You can't have them.'

