Trans-Insanity Continues: Man Dressed in Womanface Win's Ladies' Golf Tournament in Florida

To be perfectly honest, Twitchy readers, we're getting a little tired of having to keep reporting on craven men who claim they are women competing (a.k.a, cheating) in women's sports. But it is still happening and, until it stops -- forever, we're going to mock it into oblivion.

The latest attempt to erase women from women's sports comes to us out of Florida, where a man who goes by the name of Hailey Davidson just beat a bunch of women to win a golf tournament.

Such stunning. Such brave.

Trans golfer Hailey Davidson wins women’s tournament, increasing chances to LPGA qualifier https://t.co/2YcZupmC5M pic.twitter.com/3SPRMYDcOb — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2024

From the New York Post:

A transgender golfer with dreams of making it to the LPGA tour has won a women’s tournament in Florida, which improved her chances of earning herself a spot in a qualifying tour. Hailey Davidson, 30, came out on top at the NXXT Women’s Classic on Jan. 17 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club, 35 miles northwest of Orlando, after shooting one-over-73 and ending the three-round tournament +4.

Sorry, NYP, but you need better proofreaders and copy editors. What you MEANT to write was, '... improved HIS chances of earning HIMSELF a spot in a qualifying tour.

And here's the best part (by which we mean the 'worst' part):

NXXT Golf is a professional women’s golf tour focused on 'elevating women’s golf.' 'The Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour,' according to the Epson Tour’s website.

Oh, that's just rich. NXXT is elevating women by erasing them and letting much bigger and stronger men beat them.

You can't make this excrement up.

We're getting kind of nauseated right now, so let's take a look at what X thought about MISTER Davidson's victory.

Just write "Dude beats chicks at golf" — Famous Economist Milton Keynes (@FamousMilton) January 20, 2024

In other words, a dude stole some ladies tournament and was allowed to do so. — 🇯🇲Eddie da Jamrocker 🇺🇸 (@Jamrocker4ever) January 20, 2024

That takes a lot of balls — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 20, 2024

There's a 'graphite or steel shaft?' joke to be made here, but this is a family site. LOL.

It looks like the son of Greg Norman and Ernie Els, for God’s sake.



Can we stop this charade? — Tandy (@dantypo) January 20, 2024

Yes, please. And just take a look at the picture. Davidson TOWERS over the actual female runners-up, not to mention his gigantic frame in comparison to theirs.

Last we checked, those things -- height and core strength -- are considered pretty big advantages in the game of golf.

Sadly, this nonsense takes place internationally too, so let's just say were are not a serious WORLD at this point. (You know where it doesn't happen? China. They're too busy laughing at the rest of the world).

It cannot be said often enough or loudly enough.

I painted my fingernails pink! I'm a pro at this woman thing! pic.twitter.com/cYF4vOlfaI — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) January 20, 2024

Unfortunately, these days, that's all it takes in many sports.

Dude ain't even putting in the effort. https://t.co/2ug8YwfyoB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2024

Why should he? He clearly doesn't need to. These sports governing bodies don't even ask any questions anymore.

A man just won the women’s golf tournament.

Also the correct pronoun is HE. He won. Not she. This is a great example of how using “preferred” pronouns obfuscates the offense. If a “she” had won there’d be no problem. PRONOUNS ARE A GATEWAY DRUG to a very sick ideology. https://t.co/L2kRZYL64g — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 20, 2024

Say whatever you want about it, but this writer will never -- NEVER -- refer to Hailey Davidson as 'she' or 'her.' Because he is a man (well, a sorry excuse for one, anyway).

If there are no differences between men & women, why does the LPGA exist?



Seriously. Just one Leftist should answer honestly. https://t.co/IIO6ukBHzK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2024

They won't answer. Because they can't answer.

A man stands atop the podium while the women smile and applaud



The ultimate patriarchy that the "feminists" fully embrace https://t.co/6m3trTDKPa — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 20, 2024

And that's another truly disturbing part. Look, we believe that everyone -- men and women -- should oppose this insanity. Vocally and publicly. But as long as other female athletes accept it (even if they are pretending to accept it), then it will never truly end.

What’s funny about all of this is that it’s like guys taking the old girl chant of “anything you can do I can do better” as a challenge and guys going “lol-k”



This is a fact:



Ave LPGA drive- 210 yards

Ave PGA drive-298 yards



This is all so silly. https://t.co/4950r8KuM6 — Tandy (@dantypo) January 20, 2024

Back in the day, we had some not-so-nice names for the guys who played from the Ladies tees. Hmmm. — Snarly but Still Sparkly 💋💓💓💓💋 (@ReeseKarnuth) January 20, 2024

We sure did. But golf even renamed the ladies' tees as 'forward tees.' Because we live in Clown World.

A man stole a woman’s chance to qualify for the LGPA. The NY Post is trash for constantly genuflecting to the trans mafia. HE NOT SHE https://t.co/J4QlqWKvxS — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) January 20, 2024

And there is the real crime. There is nothing remotely 'innocent' about this when it happens in women's sports. Those REAL women have been practicing and training for years to pursue their dream of playing in the LPGA.

And this man -- this cowardly man -- just took away that chance from one of those women. And the media celebrates it.

As we said, this insanity cannot end soon enough. But we believe in the power of shame and mockery. So we will keep deriding these cheating, lying 'trans women' in sports until it does end.

We hope you'll join us in that.

