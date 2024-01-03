Hello, 911? Kurt Schlichter Obliterates Rachel Bitecofer for Attacking His Military Service

Jamaal Bowman Raises the Alarm to Protect Plagiarists
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 03, 2024
Twitchy

If you are a conservative on X, you are undoubtedly very familiar with Kurt Schlichter. He has a way of getting under the skin of the left (and sometimes Republicans too) unlike few others can. We also have a soft spot for Schlichter because he is a senior columnist at our sister site, Townhall. Schlichter is also a successful trial lawyer and a bestselling author, both of fiction and non-fiction books. 

Oh, and just by the way, Schlichter is also a combat military veteran with 27 years of service. He enlisted in the Army right after college, served as a platoon leader in Desert Storm, served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Kosovo, and in many disaster operations in the United States, such as the Los Angeles riots. He retired as an Army infantry colonel in 2015. 

We could go on and on about his career and military accolades. But Jan. 2 marked the ninth anniversary of his retirement from the military, so Schlichter posted a (mostly innocent) celebration of that milestone on X. Though, being who he is, he also took the opportunity to land a justified criticism of the current state of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Make no mistake, there is a lot for a veteran like Schlichter to be upset about, starting with the military's focus in recent years on destructive DEI policy, leading to recruiting shortages across all branches. Still, most people were happy to take the time to thank him and congratulate him for his years of distinctive service. 

Patterson's military career is equally impressive, so his agreement with Schlichter here carries a lot of weight. 

Not everyone was so impressed with Schlichter's tweet, however. Enter Rachel Bitecofer, a lifelong academic and far-left extremist whose military service includes ... two degrees in political science.

Yeah, that one's not going to go over too well with other veterans. 

But then Bitecofer decided to keep digging, telling everyone on X about her 'oath.'

Oof. The first rule of holes, Rachel. Never forget it. 

All of this was just a warmup though. Then Schlichter decided to drop his own MOAB of a tweet on Bitecofer.

Damn. They're going to have to sift through the rubble to identify what's left of Bitcofer after that. Here is the full tweet: 

Please do not address me as you would a peer. 

You are not my peer. You have not earned that status. 

You are a ridiculous woman who poses as a patriot between handfuls of Doritos. You served nothing. You sacrificed nothing. You defended nothing. You just existed, in safety, and now presume to question your betters. Do not. 

Be silent - doing so might allow you to salvage a shred of dignity. But I doubt it. 

Oh, we agree 100%. But Schlichter wasn't done with Bitecofer yet. He hilariously addressed her follow-up tweet as well. 

LOL. She almost certainly believes she is entitled to one. 

And people wonder why higher education in America has become the laughingstock that it is. 

Schlichter had one more parting shot for Bitecofer before dismissing her (or what remained of her). 

We wouldn't have believed it if we hadn't seen it with our own eyes, but yep. It happened. 

Oh, X was overflowing with the stupid today, especially after the resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard president. 

It absolutely was good times. For Schlichter and for us at least. For Rachel Bitecofer ... maybe not so much. 

***

