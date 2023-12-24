Sounds Eerily Familiar: Twitter Reacts to Russian Election Commission Blocking Presidential Hopeful

In a few days, we will move into 2024, a huge Presidential election year ... in Russia.

Yes, believe it or not, four-term Russian President Vladimir Putin does have to stand for re-election this coming March. There is little chance he won't be elected to a fifth term though, especially when the Russian Election Commission disqualifies his potential opponents and refuse to allow them on the ballot.

What, is the Colorado Supreme Court now overseeing elections in Russia too?

From the Associated Press:

A pro-peace Russian presidential hopeful is blocked by the election commission https://t.co/HigUbipFvU — The Associated Press (@AP) December 23, 2023

A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine hit a roadblock in her campaign Saturday, when Russia’s Central Election Commission refused to accept her initial nomination by a group of supporters, citing errors in the documents submitted. Former legislator Yekaterina Duntsova is calling for peace in Ukraine and hopes to challenge President Vladimir Putin, promoting her vision of a 'humane' Russia 'that’s peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect.' 'On Dec. 23, the Central Election Commission refused to register my initiative group,' Duntsova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Funny, but something about all of these election shenanigans in Russia struck a familiar chord with many people on X.

What kind of monstrous dictatorship bans a candidate who wants to seek office from appearing on the ballot?



I shudder to think what it must be like to be a citizen of such a country. https://t.co/GxNGkZJKfH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 23, 2023

That sounds like it would suck, alright.

Who does Putin think he is blocking an anti-war candidate from the ballot? Joe Biden? https://t.co/hUlUlHKwAm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 23, 2023

The nerve of that guy.

BUT MUH INSURRECTION. Or something like that.

So it's "bad" when Putin's Russia does it, but "SaViNg DeMoCrAcy" when Biden's America does it. https://t.co/EsJsn2f6p6 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 23, 2023

We have to destroy democracy in order to preserve democracy. Didn't everyone get the memo?

Even Russia had better reasoning to kick her off the ballot then the dem have for Trump. https://t.co/1J1rHp9Vdx — Sabatini Stan "We're So Back" (@WilliamTaftStan) December 23, 2023

Yes, Duntsova had typos on her application. If Trump had typos in his application, Jamie Raskin would probably try to impeach him again.

The Russian Election Commission added this little bit of condescending insult to injury for Duntsova too:

'You are a young woman, you still have everything ahead of you. Any minus can always be turned into a plus,' the head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said at the commission meeting, addressing Duntsova.

Wow. Did they pat her on the head and give her a lollipop before sending her packing?

But back to the true irony of the story.

Are you telling me that Russia is taking a presidential hopeful off of the ballot? I’m glad nothing like that would ever happen in America… https://t.co/H3l5eih9mn — JUSTICE IS COMING ...🇺🇸🍊 (@shelleywilde1) December 24, 2023

It's unbelievable that a Presidential candidate is being blocked in a democracy. Isn't it. https://t.co/UAMW1SI6sr pic.twitter.com/C1FMmi4a0N — Big Chimp Energy Memes (@Big_Chimp_Memes) December 24, 2023

In America with our superior sense of fairness, love for the competitive spirit, and expression of faith in its electorate, this would never happen. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) December 23, 2023

Nope. That would be unheard of and would certainly be denounced by our free and independent media, wouldn't it?

... Wouldn't it?

Does anyone at the AP see the irony in this headline? — Randy (@rwoster) December 23, 2023

The sad part is, they absolutely do not.

Is she running as a Republican in the US? https://t.co/z7Z1tl1EiK — MalletLEO34 (@led21776718) December 23, 2023

She can't be. The last we heard, Putin was not trying to have her imprisoned. But he may have a few more lessons he'd like to learn from Jack Smith.

Colorado is a Putin apologist.



That's how this works right? https://t.co/5VbYIRLzqw — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) December 23, 2023

Yes, we believe those are now the rules.

American-style democracy comes to Russia https://t.co/mBDJxaVT9K — Dale Jackson - "Alabama's Most Trusted Journalist" (@TheDaleJackson) December 23, 2023

When we hear people talk about 'spreading democracy,' somehow, we don't think this is what they mean.

Putin stoops to the level of the Biden administration https://t.co/fpBlmjvAap — Don Draper (@DonDraperClone) December 23, 2023

That's pretty low. We know Putin is a bad dude, but we never thought he'd stoop that low.

LOL. That tracks.

Every time we hear Democrats now talking about how precious 'our democracy' is, we're going to picture Palpatine. It's more than fitting. After all, by his own words, he loved democracy too.

***

