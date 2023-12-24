Sounds Eerily Familiar: Twitter Reacts to Russian Election Commission Blocking Presidential Hopeful

Talk About a Loaded Diaper: Passenger Tried to Conceal Bullets in Diaper at...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on December 24, 2023
Meme

In a few days, we will move into 2024, a huge Presidential election year ... in Russia.

Yes, believe it or not, four-term Russian President Vladimir Putin does have to stand for re-election this coming March. There is little chance he won't be elected to a fifth term though, especially when the Russian Election Commission disqualifies his potential opponents and refuse to allow them on the ballot.

What, is the Colorado Supreme Court now overseeing elections in Russia too? 

From the Associated Press: 

A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine hit a roadblock in her campaign Saturday, when Russia’s Central Election Commission refused to accept her initial nomination by a group of supporters, citing errors in the documents submitted.

Former legislator Yekaterina Duntsova is calling for peace in Ukraine and hopes to challenge President Vladimir Putin, promoting her vision of a 'humane' Russia 'that’s peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect.'

'On Dec. 23, the Central Election Commission refused to register my initiative group,' Duntsova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Funny, but something about all of these election shenanigans in Russia struck a familiar chord with many people on X. 

That sounds like it would suck, alright. 

The nerve of that guy. 

BUT MUH INSURRECTION. Or something like that. 

We have to destroy democracy in order to preserve democracy. Didn't everyone get the memo? 

Yes, Duntsova had typos on her application. If Trump had typos in his application, Jamie Raskin would probably try to impeach him again.

The Russian Election Commission added this little bit of condescending insult to injury for Duntsova too: 

'You are a young woman, you still have everything ahead of you. Any minus can always be turned into a plus,' the head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said at the commission meeting, addressing Duntsova.

Wow. Did they pat her on the head and give her a lollipop before sending her packing? 

But back to the true irony of the story.

Nope. That would be unheard of and would certainly be denounced by our free and independent media, wouldn't it? 

... Wouldn't it?

The sad part is, they absolutely do not. 

She can't be. The last we heard, Putin was not trying to have her imprisoned. But he may have a few more lessons he'd like to learn from Jack Smith. 

Yes, we believe those are now the rules. 

When we hear people talk about 'spreading democracy,' somehow, we don't think this is what they mean. 

That's pretty low. We know Putin is a bad dude, but we never thought he'd stoop that low.

LOL. That tracks. 

Every time we hear Democrats now talking about how precious 'our democracy' is, we're going to picture Palpatine. It's more than fitting. After all, by his own words, he loved democracy too. 

***
